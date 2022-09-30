MHS boys' soccer falls at Emporia 3-1 Staff reports Sep 30, 2022 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Manhattan High’s Gedrick Comiso (14) pushes the ball up the field in the Indians 3-1 loss to Emporia on Thursday. Photo courtesy of John Sorce, Emporia Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan High boys’ soccer fell on the road to Emporia 3-1 Thursday evening.Isaac Thompson scored the Indians’ only goal, a penalty kick in the 15th minute, which at the time cut the Spartans’ lead to 2-1.Emporia (8-2) got on the board early with a third-minute goal by Zander Keosybounheuang. Giovanni Garcia made it 2-0 in the eighth minute.Jefry Linares put the finishing touches on the Spartans victory with a goal off a free kick in the 48th minute.Thompson’s goal was his third of the season.The Indians (5-4-1) will host Hayden at Bishop Stadium on Monday before traveling to play at Topeka High on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section BGSU coach Loeffler gets wake-up call with health scare Memphis basketball on probation, tournament eligible Tua Tagovailoa suffers head injury vs. Bengals Latest News MHS boys' soccer falls at Emporia 3-1 MHS girls' golf takes 2nd at Hutchinson K-State volleyball swept at Texas Tech PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Oztoberfest, Oktoberfest, Ogden Fall Fest and more Manhattan CVB director says NYC mayor's comments on Kansas reveal misperceptions Pumpkin farms adapt to improve soil, lower emissions Illinois man sentenced to 30 years for 2020 attack of ex-girlfriend at Manhattan hotel Author Dangarembga found guilty in Zimbabwe rights protest Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State shocks No. 6 Oklahoma in NormanAnne NielsenManhattan woman dies in car crashWamego woman dies in car crash after losing consciousnessActor Ryan Grantham jailed for life after he killed his mother to stop her witnessing him murdering Justin TrudeauRCPD arrests 3 for weekend Aggieville fightsLa Fiesta reopens after state seizure for delinquent sales tax paymentsAnne NielsenNo. 1 Manhattan prevails against No. 4 Washburn Rural 28-25K-State rolling out new license plate scanning tech to replace hanging parking permits Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.