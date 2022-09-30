DSC_0418.JPG

Manhattan High’s Gedrick Comiso (14) pushes the ball up the field in the Indians 3-1 loss to Emporia on Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of John Sorce, Emporia Gazette

Manhattan High boys’ soccer fell on the road to Emporia 3-1 Thursday evening.

Isaac Thompson scored the Indians’ only goal, a penalty kick in the 15th minute, which at the time cut the Spartans’ lead to 2-1.