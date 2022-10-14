Burke Belanger had a chance to net an equalizer with 10 seconds but couldn't score as Manhattan High boys' soccer fell at home to Trinity Academy 1-0 Thursday night.
Belanger's shot attempt was one of best opportunities the Indians (6-6-2) had in the game, but by no means their only one. They outshot the Knights 17-7 and had a 7-5 advantage in shots on goal.
Manhattan maintained possession throughout most of the second half in particular, allowing Trinity Academy (4-8-2) to attempt just one shot while the Indians had 10 of their own.
“We need to be more dangerous in the final third,” said Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez. “It’s great that we dominated possession, I felt like, in the second half, but just no real goal-scoring opportunities. We had maybe two or three shots on frame (in the second half) and they were dangerous. They were little dribblers. We didn’t make the keeper work.”
Elliot Casamento scored the only goal of the game when a breakdown by the Indians defense allowed him to put it past goalkeeper Simon Pratt with 25:14 left in the first half.
“That one mistake in the first half was pretty costly,” Sanchez said. “I think we wanted to make it more difficult than it needed to be. I think if we would have just played the ball out a little bit safe, get numbers back behind the ball, it’s a totally different situation. But it is what it is.”
Manhattan continued to find shot attempts but either failed to put them on goal or didn’t put up shots that posed any great threat for Knights keeper Calen Linder.
Meanwhile, the game’s officials called a fairly lenient match, which then became physical on both sides. Frustration mounted in the stands, on the field and on the benches, until each team received a yellow card within 90 seconds of each other inside the final 10 minutes.
“That motivated Trinity, for sure,” Sanchez said of the game’s physical nature. “That’s the game they wanted to play. Our guys took a little bit too long to respond to that, but sometimes you’ve got to be a little bit more of the aggressor and dictate play. We didn’t for 80 minutes, maybe just the second half we did a little bit more.”
Pratt made three saves during his 40 minutes in goal for the Indians. Lance Scudder took over in the second half and made a save on Trinity Academy’s only shot attempt.
With two matches remaining in the regular season, Manhattan is tied with Lawrence Free State for eighth place in the 6A West Regional with .538 seed points. In situations where teams with the same number of seed points have not played each other, ties are broken by alphabetical order of school names.
The Indians will pay a visit to Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Saturday before returning home to wrap up its regular-season slate with Shawnee Heights on Tuesday.
Sanchez said the focus now would be “getting wins and helping out where we fall in the seedings.”