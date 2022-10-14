10142022-mer-spt-mhssoccer-1
Buy Now

Manhattan High forward Jimmy Ramirez reacts after a no-call during a game against Trinity Academy on Thursday night at Bishop Stadium. The Indians lost, 1-0.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Burke Belanger had a chance to net an equalizer with 10 seconds but couldn't score as Manhattan High boys' soccer fell at home to Trinity Academy 1-0 Thursday night.

Belanger's shot attempt was one of best opportunities the Indians (6-6-2) had in the game, but by no means their only one. They outshot the Knights 17-7 and had a 7-5 advantage in shots on goal.