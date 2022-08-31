Carter Oehme and Gedrick Comiso each registered hat tricks as Manhattan High boys' soccer cruised to a season-opening 7-1 win over Wichita Heights Tuesday evening at Bishop Stadium.
The Indians (1-0-0) scored all of their goals in the game’s final 46 minutes, five of which came in the second half and three within a three-plus minute spell.
However, it was the Falcons (0-1-0) who drew first blood, as Rylan Schroeder took advantage of the spotty defense Manhattan played early to net a goal at the 24:07 mark of the opening half.
“We came out pretty slow, so it’s not the start we wanted to come out with, but it’s the first game of the year,” said Indians head coach Mike Sanchez, who attributed the early Wichita Heights goal to a communication breakdown between his lines.
Manhattan outshot the Falcons 11-9 in the first half and 8-3 in shots on goal. But the Indians didn’t get on the board until Oehme took a long pass from Holden Arthaud-Day, outran the defense and put the ball past the keeper with 5:43 left in the first.
A few minutes later, Ibrahim Alali scored after the Wichita Heights keeper hesitated to make a play on a ball that hung up in the air well in front of the goal. That allowed Alali to swoop in, steal it and put the Indians ahead 2-1 with 39.7 seconds to go before halftime.
“We talked to them at halftime, and I think they were just a little more motivated to get after it in the second half,” Sanchez said. “We’ve got some pretty dangerous across the board. I think they came out with that mentality to get after it, exploit them in their back line and punish them.”
The Indians did just that.
Oehme scored his second goal off an assist from Drake Karr just over 13 minutes into the second, and Comiso put up his first goal 1 minute, 8 seconds later. Oehme then notched his hat trick at the 23:28 mark thanks to an assist from Alali.
Comiso scored the game’s final two goals, one from Cade Cameron with 19:44 left, and the other with 8:45 left.
“I think it’s huge confidence boosters for those two guys,” Sanchez said of Oehme’s and Comiso’s hat tricks. “They’re both juniors. … I think they needed that in the first game, get one and then get another.”
Manhattan’s defense shored up after allowing the game’s first goal, and only let the Falcons attempt five shots in the second half, two of which were on goal. Meanwhile, the Indians added a further 11 shots in the second half and put seven of them on goal.
Senior goalkeeper Lance Scudder earned the start and made two saves in the first half. Junior Simon Pratt replaced him at that position in the second half and came up with two saves as well.
Sanchez said both keepers impressed him in the opener, and that he’s still figuring out how exactly he wants to use them throughout the year.
“It’s a big job they’ve got to do, and splitting time’s not always easy,” he said. “But it makes for good competition on a daily basis. I think both of them coming in, when they step on the field, communicating and leading the way from back there is huge.”
The victory was Manhattan’s first to open a season since 2019. Sanchez said the game showed him that his team is capable of bouncing back in a big way if it starts slow or falls behind early.
“Hopefully, we won’t have to be put in that situation too often,” he said.
The Indians will host Seaman at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday. They beat the Vikings 2-1 in last year’s meeting.