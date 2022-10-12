08312022-mer-spt-mhssoccer-13
Manhattan High’s Jonathan Bachmeier defends Wichita Heights’ Ian Miller during their game Aug. 30 at Bishop Stadium. Bachmeier had the lone goal for the Indians in a 1-1 tie with Wichita Northwest on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High boys’ soccer and Wichita Northwest went to two extra periods Tuesday in Wichita, but neither squad could pull ahead in a 1-1 tie.

Cade Cameron delivered a free kick to the feet of Jonathan Bachmeier, who tapped it into the goal to give the Indians (6-5-2) a 1-0 first-half lead against the Grizzlies, who are ranked No. 4 in 6A this week by the Kansas State High School Soccer Coaches Association.