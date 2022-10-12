Manhattan High’s Jonathan Bachmeier defends Wichita Heights’ Ian Miller during their game Aug. 30 at Bishop Stadium. Bachmeier had the lone goal for the Indians in a 1-1 tie with Wichita Northwest on Tuesday.
Manhattan High boys’ soccer and Wichita Northwest went to two extra periods Tuesday in Wichita, but neither squad could pull ahead in a 1-1 tie.
Cade Cameron delivered a free kick to the feet of Jonathan Bachmeier, who tapped it into the goal to give the Indians (6-5-2) a 1-0 first-half lead against the Grizzlies, who are ranked No. 4 in 6A this week by the Kansas State High School Soccer Coaches Association.
The match remained tied through the remainder of the first half and the first 14 minutes of the second.
However, with 26 minutes left in regulation, Kristian Urbano scored the equalizer for Wichita Northwest (10-3-1) off an assist off the head of Brayden Souter.
Neither team found the net again, as the game persisted through a pair of 10-minute periods of extra time.
The tie was the first time this season Wichita Northwest failed to win on its home field.
Manhattan now has sole possession of ninth place in the 6A West Regional with three games left in the regular season.
The Indians will host Trinity Academy at Bishop Stadium on Thursday before returning to Wichita on Saturday to take on Kapaun Mt. Carmel. They will wrap up their regular-season slate with a home match against Shawnee Heights next Thursday.