Manhattan High head boys soccer coach Mike Sanchez directs his team during the Indians‘ 3-0 win over Seaman on Sept. 1, 2022, at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High boys’ soccer inaugurated its 2023 campaign Thursday with a decisive 5-0 road victory at Seaman.

Kyle Klym scored twice for the Indians (1-0), while Jimmy Ramirez, Carter Oehme and Alex Lee each netted a goal. Vincent Malone, who takes over goalkeeping duties this year, earned the clean sheet.