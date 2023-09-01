Manhattan High boys’ soccer inaugurated its 2023 campaign Thursday with a decisive 5-0 road victory at Seaman.
Kyle Klym scored twice for the Indians (1-0), while Jimmy Ramirez, Carter Oehme and Alex Lee each netted a goal. Vincent Malone, who takes over goalkeeping duties this year, earned the clean sheet.
Manhattan returns a boatload of experience from a squad that went 6-9-2 in 2022. Last season, injuries plagued the Indians and led to an acknowledged lack of focus as the year went along, resulting in a disappointing finish.
However, with only five graduating from last year’s squad and 12 incoming seniors in 2023, head coach Mike Sanchez believes the difficulties his players faced in 2022 will pay dividends.
“We had a pretty tough, challenging year, but I think adversity makes players rise,” Sanchez said. “Last year was pretty tough, so I think they’re going to really rise to the occasion. I’m not ready to put a ceiling on where they can go, but I think the sky’s the limit.”
One of the most encouraging signs is that Manhattan’s top goal-scorers are back this season. In 2022, Carter Oehme led the way with 10 goals, while Gedrick Comiso had five and Jimmy Ramirez had four. Ibrahim Alali and Alex Lee each contributed two.
Additionally, 10 different players who gained varsity starting experience last season have returned, along with several others who saw varsity time in reserve.
The Indians will also have the services of senior outside back Carter Booe, who started as a sophomore in 2021 but missed the 2022 season with an ACL tear. Booe said it was difficult to sit on the sidelines and watch his team go through a “rough year,” but now he’s 100% recovered, “if not better than before.”
He said he doesn’t expect his team to struggle the way it did a season ago.
“I feel like things are looking really good, especially based on practices since the season has officially started,” Booe said. “Everyone’s been playing to the best of their abilities. It’s all been quick and sharp. It’s been looking way better than last year.”
Senior midfielder Burke Belanger said everyone on the squad understands what went wrong for them last year. However, from what he’s witnessed so far, the 2023 iteration of Manhattan boys’ soccer is determined to not repeat the same mistakes.
“A lot of people know we didn’t have a great season last year, but we’ve been working really hard this summer,” he said. “The vibes are that we want to come back and do a lot better this year than last year. People really have the mentality to do that.”
The Indians believe their team chemistry is one of their strengths this season. With such a large senior class — the majority of whom have played together since they were little — as well as a significant group of juniors, Manhattan’s players understand their roles and those of their teammates well enough to function as a unit.
“It helps all of our teammates bond together, and we’re used to playing together,” Ramirez said. “That’s great because once we get playing actual games, we need to be talking.”
While Sanchez doesn’t want to put a cap on his team’s potential, several players have a set goal in mind: getting to the state tournament. The Indians last made it to state in 2018, when they were the runner-up.
Considering how much returning experience and depth it least, at least some on Manhattan’s roster believe it’s possible.
“I expect us to make a deep run at state, if not make it to the state championship,” Booe said. “I expect us to be really good this season; way better than last season.”
The Indians will return to action next Friday and Saturday when they play three matches at the St. Thomas Aquinas quad. They will open at home Sept. 12 when they host Wichita South at Bishop Stadium.