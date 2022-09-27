Manhattan High boys’ soccer opened the second half of the regular season Monday evening with a 3-0 shutout of Junction City at Bishop Stadium.
Three different players scored as the Indians (5-3-1) snapped a two-match winless streak and played just their second home game since Sept. 1.
But the Blue Jays (5-3) — a team Manhattan has typically dominated — are a steadily improving squad and proved to be a greater challenge than they have been in the past.
“Junction played hard,” said Indians head coach Mike Sanchez. “They really got after it. I think we were kind of sluggish and didn’t play quite as well as we could. … They always come out hard. (Junction City head coach Allan McFarland) has done a great job over there. They definitely gave us a game.”
Gedrick Comiso got Manhattan on the board less than seven minutes into the game when he received a pass from Jimmy Ramirez on the left side of the goal and put it in the back of the net.
At the 38:38 mark of the second half, Collins Elumogo tapped an Alex Lee corner kick past Blue Jays goalkeeper Nathan Platt to give the Indians a 2-0 lead.
A little more than two minutes later, a handball in the Junction City penalty box gave Manhattan a penalty kick opportunity. Goalkeeper Lance Scudder ran in from the opposite side of the field and buried the shot to put the cherry on top.
Sanchez said that bringing in Scudder to take the PK was by no means a gimmick.
“He’s actually really good at taking PKs,” he said. “He puts time in and works hard, so I was going to give it to him.”
Scudder played the second half in goal and made two saves. Simon Pratt started in goal and made one save, then later came in to play in the field in the second period. The two combined for their third clean sheet of the season, while the defense limited the Blue Jays’ opportunities to take viable shots.
“It was good,” Sanchez said. “I think that we could have been better up the field. But they’re always doing a solid job back there. Definitely reliable.”
The Indians outshot Junction City 13-9 overall and 7-3 in shots on goal. Manhattan had just four shots (two on goal) in the first half, but made more chances for itself in the second half to augment its lead.
“I think we could have created more, but it’s a Monday, a little bit different coming out without any practice the day before a game,” Sanchez said.
Comiso’s goal was his fifth of the year, while Elumogo scored his second and Scudder notched his first.
Ramirez’s assist brought his season total to three and Lee’s was his second.
The Indians will head to Emporia on Thursday for a Centennial League matchup before returning home to host Hayden next Tuesday.
“I think we’re doing all right,” Sanchez said of his team just past the regular season’s midway point. “We still have a lot of room to grow and improve on things. But I think we’ll get there.”