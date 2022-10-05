Lance Scudder made a diving save with less than two minutes left and Alex Lee scored shortly afterward as Manhattan High boys’ soccer outlasted Hayden 2-0 Tuesday at Bishop Stadium.
The Indians (6-4-1) dominated the game offensively, putting up 20 shot attempts to the Wildcats’ six. They also had a 10-4 advantage in shots on goal.
The struggle was delivering the ball to the back of the net.
“I’m proud of the way the boys played,” said Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez. “I feel like they really moved the ball well. We could have been more dangerous in the final third when it comes to actually taking shots and putting them on frame and making their keeper work. But other than that, I was pleased with their performance and how they moved the ball.”
The game started slow for both teams’ offenses, appearing as though it might be a hard-fought contest in the middle of the field.
However, with less than 10 minutes left in the first half, the Indians began to threaten.
Oehme had a shot deflected by the Hayden keeper, and Jimmy Ramirez blasted the rebound over the crossbar with around eight minutes left. Five minutes later, Oehme took a pass from Vince Doering and deposited it mere inches to the right of the goal. Oehme then put one just over the crossbar with less than two minutes to go.
At intermission, the match remained tied 0-0, despite the fact Manhattan had outshot Hayden (5-6-1) by a 7-3 margin and 3-2 in shots on goal.
“I thought we needed to make the keepers work a little bit more or look to take shots from outside,” Sanchez said. “I think we wanted the perfect shot or goal-scoring opportunity.”
With just over 11 minutes gone in the second half, Oehme received a pass from Ramirez 20 yards away from the goal. He dribbled it through traffic and booted a left-footed shot past the Wildcats goalkeeper to finally break open the scoring.
But goals still came at a premium after that. Although they seemed to control the game, the Indians’ lead remained tenuous.
Inside of three minutes to go in the game, Hayden created a handful of promising scoring chances. That included a straight-on shot that would have been the equalizer had Indians goalkeeper Lance Scudder not dove in front of it to make the save.
“A little scary moment, but I feel like our keepers can be pretty sure-handed in the box,” Sanchez said. “I think it’s pretty fortunate to have two very good goalkeepers.”
On the other end of the field, Oehme attempted to net his second goal of the day, but had the ball poked away by a Wildcats defender. The ball landed right at the feet of Lee outside the penalty box, and Lee scored from long range to put the nail in the coffin with 30 seconds on the clock.
Scudder played the second half in goal and made two saves, including the all-important one with 1:45 left in the game. Simon Pratt started at goalkeeper and also made two saves. It was their fourth combined shutout of the season.
Sanchez said he was pleased with the way his defense limited Hayden’s scoring opportunities throughout the game.
“Their defending was great, their one-on-one defending was great,” he said. “They were smart. They weren’t trying to do too much. In moments, we got caught a little bit with a sloppy pass. Other than that, they played pretty solid.”
Manhattan has a quick turnaround as it will head out to play Topeka High on the road Thursday evening. The Trojans (7-4) are coming off a 2-1 win over Shawnee Heights on Tuesday.
“We don’t really know a whole lot (about Topeka High),” Sanchez said. “We’ve really been trying to focus on us and how we play, just making sure that we’re consistent the rest of the way out.”
And as far as what he wants to see from his team moving forward?
“More shots on frame, making keepers work.”