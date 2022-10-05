10052022-mer-spt-mhssoccer-2

Manhattan High goalkeeper Lance Scudder makes a diving save late in the second half of the Indians’ 2-0 win over Hayden on Tuesday at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Lance Scudder made a diving save with less than two minutes left and Alex Lee scored shortly afterward as Manhattan High boys’ soccer outlasted Hayden 2-0 Tuesday at Bishop Stadium.

The Indians (6-4-1) dominated the game offensively, putting up 20 shot attempts to the Wildcats’ six. They also had a 10-4 advantage in shots on goal.