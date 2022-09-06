09022022-mer-spt-mhssoccer-5
Manhattan High midfielder Alex Lee hustles for the ball during the second half against Seaman on Thursday at Bishop Stadium. Lee scored a PK in the Indians' win over Hutchinson on Monday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High boys' soccer outlasted Hutchinson in penalty kicks Monday in the first game of the Titans Classic tournament at Wichita South.

Alex Lee, Burke Bellinger, Jimmy Ramirez, Isaac Thompson and Lance Scudder each netted their penalty kicks for the Indians (3-0), while the Salthawks hit one off the crossbar with Simon Pratt in goal.

