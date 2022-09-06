MHS boys' soccer beats Hutchinson in PKs Staff reports Sep 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Manhattan High midfielder Alex Lee hustles for the ball during the second half against Seaman on Thursday at Bishop Stadium. Lee scored a PK in the Indians' win over Hutchinson on Monday. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan High boys' soccer outlasted Hutchinson in penalty kicks Monday in the first game of the Titans Classic tournament at Wichita South.Alex Lee, Burke Bellinger, Jimmy Ramirez, Isaac Thompson and Lance Scudder each netted their penalty kicks for the Indians (3-0), while the Salthawks hit one off the crossbar with Simon Pratt in goal.Manhattan outscored Hutchinson (0-3) 5-4 in penalty kicks. The game was tied at 1-1 after regulation.Kyle Klym scored for the Indians in the first half, while the Salthawks added an equalizer 15 minutes into the second half.Scudder and Pratt split time in goal, with Pratt getting the start. Scudder recorded eight saves, and Pratt had two.Manhattan will continue its run through the Titans Classic on Thursday when it takes on Wichita East. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Penalty Kick Lance Scudder Hutchinson Sport Football Manhattan Simon Pratt Soccer Save More from this section Mitch Trubisky named captain, tops Steelers' QB depth chart Cowboys sign OL Jason Peters to practice squad No. 2 Ohio State opens with win over No. 5 Notre Dame Latest News MHS boys' soccer beats Hutchinson in PKs Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states K-State soccer's comeback versus Purdue falls short K-State volleyball falls to UCF 3-2 in 1st loss Area football roundup: Rock Creek falls to SE of Salina 38-26 K-State defense features old friends, new faces in shutout Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMHS upsets No. 1 Derby'No fear, just believe': How MHS football shocked Derby and everyone elseK-State opens 2022 season with shutout of South DakotaUSD 383 plans to store naloxone in schools after fentanyl-related overdosePierce Lee WhiteSuper Cub owners ask judge to set aside judgement dissolving businessK-State defense features old friends, new faces in shutoutMultiple former Wildcats make NFL rostersRCPD arrests two street fighters in AggievilleMHS boys' soccer eases past Wichita Heights 7-1 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.