Jack Wilson led three players in double figures Tuesday evening as Manhattan High boys’ basketball blew past Hays 60-44 in its first home game of the season.
Wilson scored 20 points — 18 of which came in the first half — on 9-of-12 shooting. Meanwhile, Aaron Newcomer scored 14 off the bench, going a perfect 4-for-4 from behind the 3-point line. Collins Elumogo went 5-of-7 from the field and put up 12 points.
Despite playing their fourth game in six days, the Indians (3-1) shot 54% (22-of-41) from the field as a team and 50% (7-of-14) from long distance as they put up their second-best scoring mark of the season.
“I think it’s going to be who we are,” said head coach Benji George of his team’s ability to score. “I think we’re going to be hard to guard because we have guys who can shoot it. We’re shooting the ball really well from the perimeter. We’ve got a great point guard (Dre Delort) who likes to distribute the ball. We don’t have one of our best shooters yet; Cole Coonrod’s still getting right, getting healthy, champing at the bit, ready to go. I think we’ve got a shot to be the type of team that either has no ceiling or a really high ceiling.”
But the shooting numbers aside, what really impressed George was the way his team defensively.
Manhattan limited Hays to 34% (15-of-44) shooting from the floor and 29% (4-of-14) shooting from 3-point range. The Indians also forced 19 turnovers.
“Defensively, I thought we were phenomenal,” George said. “We watched them on film, and they’re impressive on film. It starts with their point guard. He was one of the players of the (Hays City Shootout), I thought. Dre accepted the challenge tonight, and I think it started there, with Dre’s on-ball pressure. Everybody else bought in. We were so connected defensively. We were physical in the right way. Our defense really got us going.”
Hays (2-2) hung tight early in the game, even taking a brief lead at 11-10 with 2:17 left in the first quarter and at 14-13 a minute later.
But the Indians went on a 6-0 run in the final 1:05 of the opening period to push ahead 19-14 after one, having hit seven of their first nine shots.
They got even better in the second, which they opened on a 12-4 scoring spree. When Hays called timeout with 4:11 left in the first half, Manhattan led 31-18 and had shot 80% (12-of-15) overall.
By halftime, the Indians had extended their lead to 38-22. Their shooting percentage had dropped a bit to 70% (14-of-20), but even that was difficult to complain about.
George said the team’s defensive ability to force turnovers and missed shots kept its offense in rhythm in the first half.
“We’ve been playing with great transition spacing, and I think the guys are really letting the ball move and finding the right shot for us,” he said. “We found the hot hand. Jack had a hot hand; we tried to keep him hot. Aaron Newcomer had the hot hand in the second half; we tried to keep him hot. Our guys do a good job of just recognizing those things, sharing the basketball and getting the right shot.”
The Indians’ offense wasn’t as crisp offensively in the second half and at times may have moved too quickly in transition, leading to unnecessary turnovers. They went just 38% (8-of-21) from the field in the final two quarters, scoring eight points in the third and 14 in the fourth.
And yet, their defense continued to play solid, holding Hays to 22 points on 27% (6-of-22) shooting in the second half.
If there was an area of concern, it may have been rebounding, as Hays pulled down 11 offensive boards and tied Manhattan on the glass overall with 26 apiece.
But George, for his part, wasn’t particularly alarmed by anything he saw, especially considering it was still early in the season, his team had just played several games in a short span and he continued to see great effort late into the game.
“We played three games in a row (Thursday through Sunday), didn’t sleep in our own beds, and that’s hard,” he said. “...But our season theme is ‘finish line,’ and we talked about being tougher for longer. You see two guys dive on the floor right in front of our bench when we were up double digits. That’s our season theme right there. I’m just proud of our guys for their toughness.”
The Indians don’t have long to rest up before another business trip, this time to play at Dodge City — a state tournament team a year ago — on Friday.
George said his team has had limited practice time this season, so it needs to maximize the two days it has before taking on the Red Demons.
“We have to stay humble,” he said. “...I told the guys I’d go anywhere with them to go win a basketball game.
“That’s what we’ve got to be ready to do on Friday.”
MANHATTAN 60, HAYS 44
Hays (2-2) — 14; 8; 7; 15; — 44
Manhattan (3-1) — 19; 19; 8; 14; — 60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Hays — VanDerWege 10 (3-4), Muller 9 (4-9), Schmidtberger 7 (3-8), Weimer 6 (2-13), Unlisted player No. 55 5 (1-3), Groen 2 (1-3), Archie 1 (0-2). Total: 44 (15-44).
Manhattan — Wilson 20 (9-12), Newcomer 14 (4-7), Elumogo 12 (5-7), Kim 8 (2-8), Delort 2 (1-3), Knopp 2 (1-3), McNabb 2 (0-0). Total 60 (22-41).