Manhattan High’s Jack Wilson drives for a layup over Hays’ Keamonie Archie during their game Tuesday night in Manhattan. Wilson led with 20 points as MHS won, 60-44.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Jack Wilson led three players in double figures Tuesday evening as Manhattan High boys’ basketball blew past Hays 60-44 in its first home game of the season.

Wilson scored 20 points — 18 of which came in the first half — on 9-of-12 shooting. Meanwhile, Aaron Newcomer scored 14 off the bench, going a perfect 4-for-4 from behind the 3-point line. Collins Elumogo went 5-of-7 from the field and put up 12 points.

