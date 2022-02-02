TOPEKA — A valiant rally throughout the fourth quarter slipped away late for the Manhattan High boys in their 69-56 loss at Topeka High on Tuesday.
Manhattan trailed by 11 with three minutes to play in the third quarter but managed to fight its way back to being down three, 59-56, with two minutes to play in the game after 3s on back-to-back possessions for senior Cade Perkins and junior Cole Coonrod.
“We strung together a couple stops which we really hadn’t done all night long,” head coach Benji George said. “We were able to capitalize on those and turn those into buckets. Credit to our guys for being able to hand in there and cut it to a three-point game.”
Unfortunately for the Indians, that’s where the scoring stopped.
Manhattan turned the ball over four times in the final two minutes while Topeka High hit 10 free throws down the stretch to secure the win for the Trojans.
“We just didn’t execute well enough offensively,” George said. “Too many sloppy turnovers. We haven’t really been in that moment in a while. You have to learn through those struggles what it takes to win in crunch time. Hopefully we’ll be able to learn from it.”
Junior forward Jack Wilson and senior guard Tate Brown both led the Indians with 12 with senior Cade Perkins following just behind with 10.
The Trojans were led by sophomore sharpshooter Brayden Thrasher’s 23 points on eight shots including four makes from behind the arc.
The Indians beat Topeka High handily at home, 67-46, to open the 2021-22 season, but Topeka High was without sophomore big man BJ Canady.
Canady only had seven points Tuesday night, but his presence disrupted Manhattan’s offensive flow and freed up some of the Topeka High shooters which perhaps turned the tide.
“(Canady) makes them so much more dynamic,” George said. “They had a lead at the end of every quarter last week versus a ranked Lawrence team and lost at the end of the game. He just adds another element. He’s hard to guard and he gets to the line. I don’t think we were as locked in as we needed to be defensively.”
Manhattan led by two, 15-13, after the first quarter but 21-13 second quarter led to a 34-28 deficit at the half.
The Indians will host No. 10 in Class 6A Junction City (10-3) on Friday, their first home game since January 11.
“We haven’t played a game in our gym in a long time,” George said. “Plus add the excitement of the fact that it’s homecoming and a rivalry game. Hopefully we can just throw everything else out the window and just compete.”
TOPEKA HIGH 49,
MANHATTAN 46
Topeka High (3-11) – Bryson Thrasher 8 3-4 23, Germane Mays 6 4-4 16, Isaiah Lyons 2 8-8 14, Matt Flenoy 3 1-3 7, BJ Canady 3 1-3 7, Mister Cameron 1 0-1 2. Total: 23 17-23 56.
Manhattan (3-10) – Jack Wilson 5 0-0 12, Tate Brown 5 1-2 12, Cade Perkins 3 1-2 10, Cole Coonrod 3 0-0 7, Collins Elumugo 3 0-1 6, Dre Delort 2 0-0 4, Trey Holloway 0 3-4 3, Keean Schartz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 5-9 56.
3-point goals: Topeka High 6 (Thrasher 4, Lyons 2), Manhattan 7 (Perkins 3, Wilson 2, Brown, Coonrod).