02042023-mer-spt-mhsbbb-4
Manhattan High’s Jason Kim shoots over Hayden’s Jacob Padilla during their game Feb. 3 in Topeka. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Every team wants to be playing its best basketball as it heads into the postseason.

At times on Tuesday, the Manhattan High boys did just that in a 59-41 win over Hayden in their final regular-season game.