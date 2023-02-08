TOPEKA — Manhattan High boys’ basketball needed pretty much all of its season-high point total to pick up a road win Tuesday night.
The Indians outlasted Topeka High in a 76-71 shootout, snapping a four-game losing streak. Both teams lit up the scoreboard, with Manhattan shooting a sizzling 67% (30-of-45) from the field while hitting 60% (9-of-15) 3-point attempts. The Trojans went 47% (26-of-55) overall and 42% (13-of-31) from long range.
“It was a shooting contest,” said Indians head coach Benji George. “It was just a matchup of who could shoot who out of each other’s zone faster. I thought we did a good job of exposing their zone early and they got out of their zone in the first half.”
Manhattan (9-7) only trailed briefly in the game, falling behind 6-3 43 seconds into the game after Topeka made its first two 3-pointers. But then a 14-2 Indians run flipped the contest in their favor, and they never surrendered the advantage. They led by as many as 13 at 29-16 with five minutes left in the first half before the Trojans (3-13) closed the gap to 34-31 shortly ahead of halftime.
Topeka drew within two points at 56-54 with 40 seconds to go in the third quarter, but Manhattan stretched its advantage back to double-digits at 71-60 with just under two minutes to play in the game. The Trojans made a late push but ran out of time in the end.
Jack Wilson led the Indians with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while Collins Elumogo went 8-of-11 from the field and scored 17 points. Landon Knopp put up 13 points — all in the first 10 minutes of the game — and hit three straight triples in the opening 3 minutes, 15 seconds to power Manhattan early.
Coming off the bench, Max Stanard contributed eight points and Jason Kim had seven.
The Indians entered the game knowing they had an advantage down low, and Wilson and Elumogo made Topeka pay.
“When we needed it, I thought we did a good job getting the ball inside,” George said. “The first possession of the fourth quarter, we drew something up to get it inside and executed it well. I thought we did a good job winning the paint war.”
Manhattan dominated the rebounding battle 31-19. And while it was a positive night offensively, it wasn’t perfect: the Indians turned over the ball 13 times and went just 7-of-15 at the free-throw line.
But when your combined number of missed shots and turnovers (28) is less than your total of made shots (30), it’s hard to complain too much.
“We’ve just been trying to breathe confidence into them,” George said. “I probably say the word ‘confidence’ as much as anything else in practice. Basketball is a game of confidence. It was good to see us get some of that confidence back tonight and see the ball go through the net.”
Defensively, it was a bit of a different story. The Trojans’ 71 points were the third-most they’ve scored this season and the second-most the Indians have allowed.
Isaiah Lyons paced Topeka with 26 points behind a 7-of-13 3-point performance. Mason Gomez scored 16 points, Da’Mykel Hales had 12 and Bryson Thrasher added 11.
George said that he knew he would need to have “conviction” with the zone defense throughout the game, but after seeing Lyons bury his seventh triple with 4:29 left in the third quarter, “my conviction for our zone went away.”
Manhattan switched to a man-to-man defense at that point, though George admitted that wasn’t a panacea either.
“There were still things I didn’t like,” he said. “We gave up too many mid-range (shots). I still think we could have contested better. But it neutralized (Lyons), and at that moment, that’s what we needed to do because he was hurting us from everywhere.”
The Indians were without three of their top eight players — Cole Coonrod, Keenan Schartz and Ian McNabb — but George praised his squad for filling in the gaps.
Nine different players scored for Manhattan.
“It’s been tough, I’m not going to lie,” he said. “But credit our guys for stepping up: knowing that we were going to go against a zone, Landon stepping up the way he did, and then Max off the bench, especially, came in and played with a lot of confidence, got us some big buckets, didn’t hesitate when he got those open looks. Vince (Malone) gave us good minutes off the bench too. I think our depth definitely was a big factor in this win.”
The Indians will return home Friday to host Junction City. The Blue Jays won the first matchup between the two teams 53-46 on Jan. 6.
“From tonight, we need to get better defensively,” George said. “You can’t give up 71 and beat your rival. … They got us last time. We’ve got to return the favor on our home floor.”
MANHATTAN 76, TOPEKA HIGH 71
Manhattan (9-7) — 20; 16; 22; 18; — 76
Topeka High (3-13) — 14; 17; 23; 17; — 71
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Manhattan — Wilson 20 (8-12), Elumogo 17 (8-11), Knopp 13 (5-9), Standard 8 (3-3), Kim 7 (2-4), Delort 3 (1-3), Newcomer 3 (1-1), Braxmeyer 3 (1-1), Malone 2 (1-1). Total: 76 (30-45).
Topeka High — Lyons 26 (9-16), Gomez 16 (4-12), Hales 12 (5-9), Thrasher 11 (5-11), Votaw 4 (2-4), Villegas 2 (1-3). Total: 71 (26-55).