TOPEKA — Manhattan High boys’ basketball needed pretty much all of its season-high point total to pick up a road win Tuesday night.

The Indians outlasted Topeka High in a 76-71 shootout, snapping a four-game losing streak. Both teams lit up the scoreboard, with Manhattan shooting a sizzling 67% (30-of-45) from the field while hitting 60% (9-of-15) 3-point attempts. The Trojans went 47% (26-of-55) overall and 42% (13-of-31) from long range.