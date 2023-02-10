Cole Coonrod scored with 6.5 seconds left to give Manhattan High boys’ basketball the lead as the Indians knocked off Junction City 46-45 Friday night.
Coonrod’s bucket came at the rim after Manhattan (10-7) missed back-to-back attempts and grabbed the rebound both times. He was fouled on his shot, but missed the free throw, giving the Blue Jays (10-7) time for one last attempt.
Junction City dribbled the ball down the court and called timeout with 2.3 seconds left. On the inbound pass, the Indians’ Jack Wilson jumped into the air and swatted the ball out of bounds. The Blue Jays retained possession with .5 seconds remaining, and, after another timeout, Blue Jay Deontae Baker’s 3-point attempt missed as time ran out.
Manhattan finished the game on a 13-5 run after trailing 40-33 with 4 ½ minutes left.
The contest was back-and-forth all night, with the Indians’ largest lead reaching five points and Junction City’s reaching seven.
Defense took center stage in a physical matchup. Manhattan held the Blue Jays to 35% (17-of-48) shooting from the field and 4-of-14 from 3-point range. The Indians forced 15 turnovers, including 12 steals.
Manhattan shot just 29% (13-of-45) overall and 2-of-7 from long distance. While the Indians turned it over 14 times, they went 18-of-21 at the free-throw line. They won the rebounding battle 35-32 and had 15 offensive boards to Junction City’s 12.
Wilson led Manhattan with 16 points — 14 of which came in the second half — while Coonrod had 13. Collins Elumogo managed just two points on 1-of-11 shooting against the Blue Jays’ physical defense, but Miles Braxmeyer stepped up with eight points.
Junction City took an early 6-2 lead before the Indians tied the game at 8-8 after one period. The two squads stayed neck-and-neck through the second quarter, with Manhattan taking the slight edge at 16-15 at intermission.
The Indians opened the third quarter on a 5-0 run before the Blue Jays went on a 12-4 spree to take a 27-24 lead with 3:44 left in the third. They didn’t relinquish that lead until the final seconds of the game.
Junction City led 44-39 with 1:50 left in the game. Coonrod hit a 3-pointer with 49 seconds left to make it 45-44, and Manhattan fouled to send Baker to the line for the one-and-one. Baker missed the front end, which set up the Indians’ final, game-winning possession.
Manhattan will travel to Emporia on Tuesday to rematch with the Spartans, who won the first matchup 41-39 on Jan. 24.
MANHATTAN 46, JUNCTION CITY 45
Junction City (10-7) — 8; 8; 16; 14; — 45
Manhattan (10-7) — 8; 7; 12; 18; — 46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Junction City — Ruffin 13 (4-10), Turner 9 (4-8), D. Baker 8 (3-8), Boganowski 5 (1-10), Butler-Lawson 4 (2-8), A. Baker 2 (1-1), Autry 2 (1-1), Williams 2 (1-1). Total: 45 (17-48).
Manhattan — Wilson 16 (5-9), Coonrod 13 (3-10), Braxmeyer 8 (3-3), Kim 7 (1-7), Elumogo 2 (1-11). Total: 46 (13-45).