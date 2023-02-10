02112023-mer-spt-mhsbbb-1
Manhattan High’s Cole Coonrod celebrates after the Indians beat Junction City, 46-45, on Friday night in Manhattan.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Cole Coonrod scored with 6.5 seconds left to give Manhattan High boys’ basketball the lead as the Indians knocked off Junction City 46-45 Friday night.

Coonrod’s bucket came at the rim after Manhattan (10-7) missed back-to-back attempts and grabbed the rebound both times. He was fouled on his shot, but missed the free throw, giving the Blue Jays (10-7) time for one last attempt.

