Manhattan High boys’ basketball players all have the same phrase printed on the backs of their team warmups: “No finish line.”
That’s the motto the Indians have adopted this season, and it’s the mindset with which they’re preparing for this week’s 6A state tournament at Koch Arena in Wichita.
It’s the third time in the last four years that Manhattan has earned one of the eight berths at state, but in those two prior appearances — as well as in 2017 — the Indians have failed to make it past the first day.
That’s where the team’s mantra comes into play. According to head coach Benji George, “no finish line” means just that: there’s no finish line. Simply making it to the state tournament isn’t the end goal. When you knock down one set of pins, the machine always sets up another.
“You’re always trying to make that next chapter your best one yet,” George said. “We’ve talked a lot about how success earns you the right to do more, whereas human nature tells you that success earns you the right to do less. We have to fight that kind of mentality and recognize that the success we’ve already had has earned us the right to do more. And that’s what we’re going to go try to do.”
Manhattan (14-8) pulled the No. 7 seed in the state tournament, setting it up for a first-round contest with No. 2 Blue Valley North at 2 p.m. Wednesday. George described the Mustangs (19-3) as a “physical” team and very similar to Kapaun Mt. Carmel, to which the Indians fell 70-52 on Dec. 18.
But George said his team will be able to match up well against Blue Valley North’s size and athleticism, and therefore, the key battle in the game will be inside.
“(We need to) get them out of their comfort zone of being able to feed the ball inside,” he said. “We definitely have to rebound and win the paint war.”
George acknowledged that Manhattan has done well down low in recent weeks. And in fact, the Indians have been doing a lot of things well of late. After going through a tough stretch in late January and early February in which it lost four straight, Manhattan has now won six of its last seven and four in a row.
Over the last month, George said the Indians’ success has been the result of playing well in the paint, keeping a positive assist-to-turnover ratio and outscoring opponents by around 40 points in transition.
Manhattan’s surge reached its zenith to date on Friday, when it clobbered Lawrence — the No. 3 team in the 6A West standings at the end of the regular season — 56-40 on the road in the sub-state championship game.
The Indians employed a box-and-one defense designed to shut down the Lions’ star Zaxton King, who led 6A with 25 points per game during the regular season. King managed just seven points against Manhattan, while Lawrence coughed up 20 turnovers compared to made 13 baskets.
George said that, although it's just one of the tools in the box, the box-and-one complements his team very well, particularly with its length and ability to cover the floor defensively.
“That’s one of the best defensive performances we could have ever hoped for,” George said. “... We’ve got to go figure out a way to try to replicate that kind of effort on Wednesday.”
After all, of course, winning a sub-state championship game wasn’t the finish line. Since there isn’t a finish line at all, George that means the Indians will need to keep playing defense and rebounding the basketball, as well as maintaining their focus at a time when there’s plenty of distraction.
An advantage Manhattan will have at the state tournament is that, for the first time in George’s tenure, its players have already been there before. While the Indians lost in the first round a year ago, they are now familiar with the state-wide attention, the Division I arena and the quick-turnaround format.
The way George sees it, that’s exactly where Manhattan High boys’ basketball should be.
“I’m just so proud that our program is on the pedestal that I feel it belongs,” he said. “With us being there now three times in four years and the fifth-most state tournament appearances of any 6A school, we’re where we belong. We’ve knocked on that door to success, and one thing we’ve got to go do now is, we’ve got to go kick the door in.”