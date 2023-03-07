12072022-mer-spt-mhsbbb-5
Buy Now

The Manhattan High boys’ basketball team huddles before their home opener against Hays on Dec. 6 in Manhattan.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High boys’ basketball players all have the same phrase printed on the backs of their team warmups: “No finish line.”

That’s the motto the Indians have adopted this season, and it’s the mindset with which they’re preparing for this week’s 6A state tournament at Koch Arena in Wichita.

Tags