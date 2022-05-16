MILFORD — Manhattan High boys’ golf followed up its Centennial League championship with a regional title Monday to qualify for next week’s 6A State Tournament.
All six Indians finished in the top 10 individually at their regional tournament held at the Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Junction City.
Freshman Tate Reid finished first with a 74, sophomore Miles Braxmeyer placed fifth with a 78, senior Grant Snowden tied for sixth with a 79, senior Jonathan Wefald finished eighth at 80, sophomore Owen Kandt was ninth at 81 and senior Trey Sauder tied for 10th at 82.
“I’m just so proud of the guys,” said Manhattan head coach Brad Ficke. “We’ve done well recently, and it’s a ‘when’s the other shoe going to drop’ kind of thing, but that’s not the kind of team we have.”
Reid said it was hard to believe that he had won his regional as a freshman since prior to the season he hadn’t been sure he’d even make the varsity squad.
“I’m feeling really happy about how I finished, because most of the season I haven’t been able to finish rounds very strong,” he said. “I’m glad I finished this one strong.”
Reid at least made par on the final five holes, with a birdie on hole 17.
“His swing just speaks for itself, and I could tell he was relaxed and comfortable today,” Fickle said. “He’s mentally tough, and he has a swing that very little can go wrong with, so when he gets off track, it’s never very far off track.”
Ficke said Snowden’s sixth-place finish was a sign of his “coming on strong” late in the season, and that the senior had relaxed and taken some of the pressure off himself.
“You can’t play golf when you don’t have confidence,” Ficke said. “I’ve seen him get his confidence back. I feel like giving him the go-ahead, the nod for Thursday and then for the regional, he just needed that, somebody to say, ‘Hey, yeah, go get it.’ He’s done it before, and he’s doing it again.”
Snowden said that he had been striking the ball better in the past two weeks, which showed in his ability to tee off well and get up to the green in one putt at the regional tournament.
“Toward the beginning of the season, I was really struggling to find my stroke, find my groove,” he said. “Here lately, I’ve been working really hard, fixing my swing, getting my tempo down. And I’m starting to see a lot of improvement on the course and in my scores. So catching fire at the right time.”
The Indians will move on to the state tournament at the Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City next Monday and possibly Tuesday, if they qualify for the second day.
Reid acknowledged being “really nervous” about competing at state, but said the high level of competition should make it a fun event. He’ll have some work to do in the intervening days, however.
“Maybe work on my short game a little bit,” he said. “There are some strokes that I did leave out there, but I also saved a lot.”
For Snowden — as well as for Wefald and Sauder — the state tournament represents one last opportunity to compete together and in a Manhattan High uniform.
“It’s special, especially being senior year, with three seniors on the team,” he said. “We didn’t want to go home. We wanted to bring everybody to state with us, and that’s what we did here today. It’s really specially, and we’re going to enjoy every minute of it.”
Area regional results
Wamego boys’ golf earned a spot at the 4A State Tournament with a first-place finish at its home regional Monday at the Wamego Country Club. Cash Foltz finished third at 75, Kaleb Winter was fourth at 77, Dylan Tyner was sixth at 80, Talon White was eighth at 82, Bennett Schoenbeck was ninth at 83 and Jake Fritz was 19th at 90. The Red Raiders will play in the 4A State Tournament at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton May 23-24.
Two Frankfort golfers qualified individually for state Monday at the Cedar Hills Golf Course in Washington. Joey Hardwick took first place overall with an 80, while Grady Fox was ninth at 90. They qualified for state as a result of finishing in the top five of individual golfers whose teams did not qualify. The Wildcats will play in the 1A State Tournament at the Heston Golf Course in Heston on May 23-24.