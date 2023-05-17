Two freshmen led Manhattan High boys’ golf to its second-straight regional championship Monday at Manhattan Country Club.
Cade Cochran finished second individually with a score of 74 and Jackson Powers was third at 77 as the Indians won the tournament with a team tally of 315. Washburn Rural was the runner-up at 321.
“I’m excited for them,” Manhattan head coach Brad Ficke said of Cochran and Powers. “They’ve worked so hard. They’re two peas in a pod. They’re together all the time, challenging each other. Honestly, they’re inseparable. I’m happy for them, and to have leadership on your team that’s 9th grade, that’s pretty cool.”
Sophomore Tate Reid tied for seventh in the 45-man field with an 80, while junior Miles Braxmeyer and senior Kaiden Siebert split 12th place with 84s. Junior Gage Hull was right behind them in 14th at 86.
All of them earned the right to play for a state championship next week.
Ficke said there were some guys on his team who knew this wasn’t their best outing of the season, but given the rainy conditions, they still played well, all things considered.
He added that competing in that kind of weather is a mental battle.
“You know it’s going to be raining, you know it’s going to be chilly, you know all those things, but do you have the ability to deal with it as you play?” he said.
Both Cochran and Powers downplayed the effect of the weather on their performances, saying it was just one of those things everyone in the tournament had to deal with.
The two share a special bond. Cochran said when he moved to Manhattan prior to the school year, Powers helped him get his feet under him in his new town.
“There’s been nothing I’ve been more fortunate for,” Cochran said. “He brought me in, introduced me to people, which, outside of golf, was huge for me.”
“We’re always together,” Powers said. “You can never find us not together. There’s not one time, one moment I’m not talking to him, or he’s not talking to me. I love our relationship. It’s always fun to hang out with him.”
But just because they’re teammates and good friends doesn’t mean there isn’t a bit of a rivalry between them.
“I hate losing to him, but I also love to see him do good,” Cochran said.
Cochran may have gotten the better of Powers this time, but it’s still impressive for two freshmen to finish second and third at their first regional tournament.
Ficke compared a player’s first year of high school golf to first-time parents. Before the baby comes, they might think they’re prepared, but they never really know until they’re in the thick of it.
“You can say you’re ready, but then you have to prove it,” Ficke said. “And they proved it.”
Cochran said he wasn’t overly surprised that he finished second at the regional tournament his freshman year. That may smack of arrogance, but in reality, it is a quiet self-assuredness in his own abilities.
And it was that very self-assuredness that carried him through, making solid drives and converting consistently on putts.
“I think just being confident is important,” he said. “I’ve got to be confident and just come play the best I can.”
Powers said he was confident in himself and his entire team entering the tournament as well. He said his mental game helped him, especially when he admittedly hit a few bad shots here and there.
The Indians will now turn their focus to the 6A state tournament at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton on Monday and Tuesday. Ficke said the course is “super flat” and “a little bit more wide open.”
The emphasis in the intervening days will be maintaining focus and interest, particularly during the end-of-school hullabaloo.
“I cannot wait,” Cochran said of the upcoming meet. “I’m ecstatic.”
“I’m really confident about it,” Powers added. “I’m going to go in there with my best foot forward, play my game, don’t worry about anyone else.”
Ficke said he wants his squad’s regional championship to function as a launchpad into the state tournament.
“I hope it affects us and we rise to the challenge,” he said. “We’re going to be playing with the other No. 1 teams in the other three regions, so there’s some good golfers on those teams. We can rise to the occasion, and that’s our challenge.”