Someone once told Manhattan High boys’ golf coach Brad Ficke that sometimes the hardest tournament to win is the one a team hosts on its home course.
But on Monday, the Indians won their invitational at the Manhattan Country Club for the second year in a row, slipping past runner-up Washburn Rural by one point with a team score of 318. That said, the total was well off Manhattan’s season-opening tally of 305 last Thursday at the Great Plains/Washburn Rural Classic at the Wamego Country Club.
So while the Indians still won at home, perhaps there’s something to that adage.
“I’m happy with first place,” Ficke said. “I’m happy that they won. I know they’re capable of better than that. I mean, we’re out here all the time. Maybe that’s part of the problem.”
Sophomore Tate Reid led Manhattan individually, claiming a three-way share of fourth place with a score of 78. Reid said after getting off to a solid start, he didn’t finish the way he wanted. Still, he was glad he shot well enough to place in the top five.
“When it’s your own tournament and you know the course well, I feel like it’s a big advantage,” Reid said. “You want to go get your home tournament win. It just means a little more.”
Freshman Cade Cochran tied for seventh place at 78, while junior Miles Braxmeyer had ninth to himself with a score of 79. Junior Gage Hull shot an 81 to tie for 10th with two other golfers, freshman Jackson Powers tied for 15th at 83 and senior Kaiden Siebert shared 18th place at 84.
Nine teams and 56 individuals participated in the tournament.
Ficke said his team’s primary struggle on Monday seemed to be putting — particularly at the 18th hole. However, the fact the Indians still won despite their difficulties was encouraging, since Manhattan will play its regional tournament at the Manhattan Country Club as well.
“This is the starting place,” Ficke said. “You always want to win your home tournament, and I love to do that. But it’s more about playing right at the right time. Hopefully, that’s regional and state.”
He was impressed by his squad’s attitude at the first tournament last Thursday, saying his players were “hungry” and “confident.” That led Manhattan to a third-place spot at what Ficke said was “a really competitive tournament.”
That, perhaps, shouldn’t be much of a surprise, as the Indians return several players — including Reid, Braxmeyer and junior Owen Kandt — from their league and regional champion team a year ago. They’ve also added Hull — who moved from South Carolina prior to the season — and freshmen Powers and Cochran.
The mix of talent — combined with that of lone senior Siebert — has made for a competitive environment in practice as each player vies for one of the five or six spots available for each varsity tournament.
Ficke said that atmosphere is a benefit to the team.
“Something’s on the line,” he said. “That’s a big difference between summer golf, golf with your dad or your mom or your family. Casual golf and competitive golf are very different. The more pressure and competition there is, the more it’s going to pay off later.”
One of those looking to stake a bigger role for himself is Siebert, who wasn’t among the six who won the 2022 Centennial League title. Ficke has a picture of that group on his classroom door, and for Siebert, the desire to see his face posted there too is a driving motivation in his final season.
But he also knows that, as the oldest on the team, he has a responsibility to contribute more than just a score on the course.
“It’s fun to be the older one, so I can boss people around,” Siebert said with a laugh. “But I also have to set an example for what everyone should do, and try to be the best player as well as person off the course as I can.”
Though a year younger, Braxmeyer is one of the most veteran players on the team. Last season, he was the individual league champion and the fifth-place finisher at the regional tournament.
He said Manhattan’s success in 2022 has propelled the team into what he expects to be another quality campaign in 2023.
“It’s a lot of motivation,” Braxmeyer said. “I don’t know the last time we’ve had back-to-back league champions. The one last year was the first time in a while for us, so it’d be nice to go back-to-back.”
As a freshman last year, Reid spent the early weeks getting his feet wet in the pool of high school golf. But then, he closed the season with a cannonball splash. He was the runner-up at the league tournament, just behind Braxmeyer, and he followed that up with an individual regional champion trophy.
That inspired him to spend the offseason improving as a player to see what more he can accomplish in the three years he has remaining. He’s not resting on his laurels, though, because the competition even on his own team is stiff.
He doesn’t see that as a bad thing, though.
“It’s really good to have competition,” Reid said. “It really pushes you to see how good you can be and always play your best. Staying focused is a big thing. If you stay focused, you can really get the extra push, which really helps in the long run.”
The Indians will spend the rest of this week preparing for their upcoming tournament at the Smoky Hill Country Club in Hays next Monday. That’s the next step on the path they hope takes them to the final day of high school golf in the state.
“We’re league champs, and we want to do that again,” Ficke said. “We want to qualify for state, and not just qualify, but do well at regionals. And really, our ultimate goal is to play the second day as a team at state. Now that state’s a two-day affair, it leaves a sour taste in your mouth when only one or two guys qualify. We want to be together. We want to embrace that second day as a team.”