Someone once told Manhattan High boys’ golf coach Brad Ficke that sometimes the hardest tournament to win is the one a team hosts on its home course.

But on Monday, the Indians won their invitational at the Manhattan Country Club for the second year in a row, slipping past runner-up Washburn Rural by one point with a team score of 318. That said, the total was well off Manhattan’s season-opening tally of 305 last Thursday at the Great Plains/Washburn Rural Classic at the Wamego Country Club.

