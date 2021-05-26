Manhattan shot 342 to finish tied for ninth at this week’s Class 6A state golf tournament at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield.
Only Grant Snowden and Jonathan Wefald lasted until day 2 of the state tournament. Wefald, who finished tied for 20th followed Monday’s 83 with a 77 to finish 16-over. Snowden coupled his 83 from Monday with an 85 on Tuesday. He finished tied for 39th at 24-over.
Owen Braxmeyer, Miles Braxmeyer and Trey Sauder all barely missed Monday’s cut. Owen Braxmeyer and Sauderm, both of whom shot 88, missed the cut by two strokes. Miles Braxmeyer shot 89 and missed the cut by three strokes.
Freshman Chance Rinkol from Overland Park was the medalist at 3-over. He held off Shawnee Mission East's Thomas Gogel, who shot a 71 on Tuesday, by one stroke.
Overland Park also won the team title with a score of 306. They finished six shots ahead of second-place Blue Valley Northwest.