Manhattan High boys’ golf placed sixth Tuesday at the 6A state tournament at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton.
The Indians — who qualified for Day 2 as a team for the first time under head coach Brad Ficke — posted a combined score of 600, including 297 on the first day and 303 on the second. Olathe Northwest was just above them in fifth at 297, and Shawnee Mission East won the state championship with a 575.
Freshman Jackson Powers led Manhattan individually with a 10th place finish and a two-day score of 144 after hit an even par-72 on both Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, sophomore Tate Reid tied for 22nd with a 148 score, which included a 2-under-par-70 on Day 1.
Junior Miles Braxmeyer came in 38th at 155, while senior Kaiden Siebert was 44th at 157. Siebert hit a career-best 76 on Day 1.
Freshman Cade Cochran was 46th at 159, and junior Gage Hull finished 54th at 168.
“I’m so proud of this Manhattan High team,” Ficke wrote on Twitter. “They shot a 297/303–600, which would’ve won state in 2021 and 2022. This year’s competition was incredible with five sub-600 scores, including two 575s. There is one senior in this group. Can’t wait for next year!”
Wamego wins state, Wabaunsee 12th
Wamego edged out Independence Tuesday to win the 4A state title at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield.
The Red Raiders scored 639 team points to beat Independence's 641.
Wamego's Talon White led the way with a seventh-place individual finish at 157, while Cash Foltz was eighth at 158. Spencer Hecht was 10th at 160.
Wabaunsee placed 12th at the 2A state tournnament at Hesston Golf Course.
The Chargers scored 384 as a team, finishing behind Lyndon's 382. Their top scorer was Eli Oliver, who placed 31st at 171.