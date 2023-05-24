05172023-mer-spt-mhsgolf-9
Manhattan High’s Jackson Powers watches his tee shot on No. 10 during a regional tournament May 15 at Manhattan Country Club.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High boys’ golf placed sixth Tuesday at the 6A state tournament at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton.

The Indians — who qualified for Day 2 as a team for the first time under head coach Brad Ficke — posted a combined score of 600, including 297 on the first day and 303 on the second. Olathe Northwest was just above them in fifth at 297, and Shawnee Mission East won the state championship with a 575.