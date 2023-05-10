Manhattan High boys’ golf concluded its regular season Monday with a third-place performance at the EHS Invite at the Emporia Golf Course.
The Indians tallied a team score of 331, which tied them with league foe Hayden. Centennial League champion Washburn Rural won the nine-team tournament with 303, while Emporia was second at 330.
With the regional tournament looming next week, Manhattan head coach Brad Ficke rested his top five golfers, allowing his Nos. 6 and 7 varsity players and top four junior varsity players to gain more experience.
Junior Owen Kandt tied for second out of 56 individually with a score of 75, and senior Kaiden Siebert shared fifth place with 77.
Freshman Will Carpenter tied for 26th at 87, junior Jack Finke tied for 41st at 92, freshman Vince Doering came in 43rd at 93 and freshman Andrew McCornack tied for 48th at 98.
Now it’s time for the postseason. The Indians will host their regional tournament Monday at the Manhattan Country Club. Other teams participating in the regional will be Junction City, Topeka High, Washburn Rural, Wichita East, Wichita Heights, Wichita North and Wichita Southeast.
Manhattan won its home invitational with a team score of 318 at the Manhattan Country Club on April 10. That included beating out regional opponents Washburn Rural and Topeka High.
The Indians took first at the Junction City regional tournament last season. The 6A state tournament is scheduled for May 22-23 at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton.