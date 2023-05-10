04122023-mer-spt-mhsgolf-11
Manhattan High boys’ golf concluded its regular season Monday with a third-place performance at the EHS Invite at the Emporia Golf Course.

The Indians tallied a team score of 331, which tied them with league foe Hayden. Centennial League champion Washburn Rural won the nine-team tournament with 303, while Emporia was second at 330.