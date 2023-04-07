MHS boys' golf takes 3rd in opener Staff reports Apr 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Manhattan High’s Tate Reid waits to putt on hole 9 at the Manhattan Country Club during an invitational on April 11, 2022. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan High boys’ golf opened the 2023 season Thursday with a third-place performance at the Great Plains/Washburn Rural Classic at the Wamego Country Club.The Indians totaled 305 team points, while tournament winner Olathe West scored 300 and runner-up Olathe South finished with 303.Sophomore Tate Reid and freshman Cade Cochran led Manhattan individually, as they finished in a six-way tie for seventh place with scores of 75.Freshman Jackson Powers tied for 14th with four other golfers at 77, and junior Miles Braxmeyer tied for 19th at 78.Kaiden Siebert, the Indians’ only senior, came in 27th with a score of 80. Junior Gage Hull tied with Siebert for 27th at 80 as well.Manhattan will next play on Monday when it hosts its home invitational at 3 p.m. at the Manhattan Country Club. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section On the clock: Las Vegas Raiders draft preview Charges dropped against ex-Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph 1:24 Packers 2023 Unrestricted Free Agents: Dallin Leavitt Re-Signs Latest News K-State men to face Villanova in Big 12/BIG EAST Battle MHS boys' golf takes 3rd in opener MHS girls' swimming wins 3rd of 4 meets MHS girls' soccer falls 3-0 at Washburn Rural Udonis Haslem, Heat reflect on rare 20-year NBA career Riley County weed spraying operations to begin this month Abortion pill plan clears Kansas Legislature; veto expected Kansas passes anti-ESG bill, but it's milder than some want Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLong-time Wildcat Sean Snyder hired at KUManhattan chiropractor charged with sexual batteryEmily Ratajkowski’s rage over women like ex-porn star Mia Khalifa being ‘written off’ due to ‘sexual history’6 MHS baseball players sign with collegesHemphill resigns as Wamego boys basketball coachTeena WhitmoreRiley County animal control policy review paused after officials learn of lack of enforcementFort Riley gives update in March gate incident; 22-year-old man out of hospitalUSDA to hold NBAF ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 24Jerome Tang wins Naismith Coach of the Year Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.