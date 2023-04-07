041122_mer_spt_mhsgolfinvitational-8.jpg
Manhattan High’s Tate Reid waits to putt on hole 9 at the Manhattan Country Club during an invitational on April 11, 2022.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High boys’ golf opened the 2023 season Thursday with a third-place performance at the Great Plains/Washburn Rural Classic at the Wamego Country Club.

The Indians totaled 305 team points, while tournament winner Olathe West scored 300 and runner-up Olathe South finished with 303.