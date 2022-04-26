MHS boys' golf takes 3rd at Topeka West Staff reports Apr 26, 2022 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Manhattan’s Tate Reid watches a shot from the fairway on Hole 9 at the Manhattan Country Club during an invitational on April 11. Manhattan finished third in the Topeka West Invitational. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Manhattan High boys’ golf team took third out of 20 Monday at the Topeka West Invitational at the Topeka Country Club.The Indians finished with a team score of 333, placing them behind first-place Shawnee Mission East’s 323 and Olathe Northwest’s 324. Blue Valley Northwest and Washburn Rural tied for fourth at 336.They also finished ahead of the five other league teams at the tournament.Sophomore Miles Braxmeyer led Manhattan with an 80 on the par 71 course at the Topeka Country Club, which earned him a tie for 11th. He was the third-highest finisher out of the Centennial League.Senior Jonathan Wefald finished in a five-way tie for 17th at 82.Freshman Tate Reid tied for 32nd at 85, senior Trey Sauder tied for 42nd at 86 and sophomore Owen Kandt tied for 70th at 94.The Indians will compete at Hutchinson Friday before they host the Centennial League tournament at Stagg Hill next Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section Montana State loses transfer Kadren Johnson to North Texas Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch looking to make more plays in Cowboys' passing game 41:28 Steven M. Sipple: A touching Pelini recruiting story; Bolt's main task; and magic in G.I. Latest News About 6M Californians ordered to cut water use amid drought Wednesday's Transactions K-State could use $25M in COVID-relief funding for ag facilities Police report for April 27, 2022 Oliver Brown Elementary library specialist receives national teaching award Rep. Highland won't seek re-election Attorney files for 51st District race with endorsement from outgoing Highland City looks to replace its financial system Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity approves development agreement for $40M Aggieville projectCity to celebrate Bridget Everett DayDibbini shines as MHS soccer downs Topeka High 4-1City commissioner suggests changing mayor to approve appointmentTexas man pleads guilty to rape after opening testimonyWamego's high-powered offense racks up winsBiotech company to hire 500 for $650M Manhattan projectCity to consider agreement for $40M Aggieville commercial, residential projectStormont officials: 3-story medical building on schedule to open next summerFROM THE PUBLISHER | The wrongheaded coup attempt at City Hall Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Interviews Every Tuesday, Bulletin