04122023-mer-spt-mhsgolf-10
Buy Now

Manhattan High’s Cade Cochran tees off on No. 11 during the Manhattan Invitational on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Manhattan Country Club.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High boys’ golf placed third Wednesday at the Seaman Invitational at Village Greens Golf Course in Meriden.

The Indians tallied a 313 team score in the 13-squad tournament. Lawrence Free State won with a score of 308, while Blue Valley North was second at 309. Emporia finished fourth with 319.