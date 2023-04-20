MHS boys' golf takes 3rd at Seaman Staff reports Apr 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Manhattan High’s Cade Cochran tees off on No. 11 during the Manhattan Invitational on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Manhattan Country Club. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan High boys’ golf placed third Wednesday at the Seaman Invitational at Village Greens Golf Course in Meriden.The Indians tallied a 313 team score in the 13-squad tournament. Lawrence Free State won with a score of 308, while Blue Valley North was second at 309. Emporia finished fourth with 319.Freshman Jackson Powers led a duo of Manhattan golfers in the top 10, as he registered a score of 76 to come in sixth. Junior Gage Hull was eighth at 78.Junior Miles Braxmeyer finished in a tie for 15th at 79, sophomore Tate Reid was 19th at 80, senior Kaiden Siebert tied for 24th at 81 and freshman Cade Cochran was 37th at 87.Alex Valdivia of Shawnee Heights was the top individual performer with a par score of 72.The Indians will return to action Tuesday at the Lawrence Free State Invitational at Firekeeper Golf Course. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Report: Brian Davis' $7B Commanders bid backed by Middle East funding 2023 NFL Draft: Anthony Richardson, Tyjae Spears among pre-draft all-stars National POY Zach Edey to test NBA draft waters Latest News Commentary: Abortion is the major issue in elections K-State women add Louisville transfer Zyanna Walker K-State restructuring some admin roles to improve efficiency GMCF to host 11th annual Grow Green Match Day on Friday PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Little Apple Pride Festival, MHS Prom, live music, hikes and more Manhattan High baseball blasts Washburn Rural 18-2 MHS boys' golf takes 3rd at Seaman ‘The Twilight Saga’ to be the latest blockbuster film franchise turned into TV series Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity manager: Aggieville requesting $25K for gift card promotionNew Immaculata Church in St. Marys prepares for parishionersKBI investigates woman's death in Riley County JailManhattan Regional Airport extends closure for runway expansionTwo poisonous birds discovered deep in jungles of Papua New GuineaRobert & Kathy TillyVOLUNTEERS | Riley County firefighters reflect on service amid active fire seasonRCPD arrests Manhattan man for domestic battery, other charges after searchMillie Bobby Brown’s engagement ring ‘worth $150,000’MHS track dominates home meet Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Special Section Apr 17, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.