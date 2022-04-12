Manhattan High golf coach Brad Ficke didn’t quite know what to make of his team’s first-place 304 score Monday afternoon.
Of course, he was pleased with it, but wasn’t sure how to contextualize it, considering the only other result this season was a 345, which earned the Indians an eighth-place spot at the Great Plains Classic last Thursday.
He figured the weather was a factor, since last Thursday the conditions were “brutal” and Monday was a nearly perfect day outside. Then there was the fact that Manhattan hosted Monday’s tournament on its home course at the Manhattan Country Club, likely to its own advantage.
“Honestly, I don’t know what to think,” Ficke said. “I think we’re closer to the 304 than the 345.”
Senior Jonathan Wefald took second individually with a 73 score. Wefald said he thought he managed the course well and kept his composure while playing through tough stretches.
“I had some bad holes, but that kind of comes with golf,” he said. “You’re always going to have that. You just have to keep your head down, know that you’re going to have some bad shots and keep it on going.”
Sophomore Owen Kandt matched Wefald’s 73, but due to a tiebreaker, placed fourth.
“That was big,” Ficke said. “When you have two scores under 75, you’re just tuning up strokes. That was really fun.”
Kandt said his short game gave him a leg up against the competition on Monday, but his individual top five placement wasn’t too important to him in the grand scheme of things.
“I’m mostly happy about the team win,” he said. “That’s what I care about the most.”
Besides Wefald and Kandt, the Indians managed to cram several others into the top 20 of the 62-player field. Sophomore Miles Braxmeyer finished in a tie for 10th with a score of 78, senior Grant Snowden came in 15th at 80 and freshman Tate Reid and junior Kaiden Siebert tied for 18th at 81.
“We have a whole bunch of guys who are just competing for the other spots,” Ficke said. “That’s going to be a headache, but a good headache. You want a lot of competition for those spots, so we’ll just have to see who puts their best foot forward.”
Ficke said last year’s team never put up a score as low as 304 and it’s been a long time since he’s had two different players finish below 75 on the same day.
A key catalyst to the improvement he’s seen this season has been converting near the hole. Ficke said he’s already seen his golfers get their putts to fall more consistently than he saw in 2021.
“Too many times last year, we had to tap in bogies, we couldn’t get up and down, we missed a green,” he said. “Then we’re tapping in for bogey and pretty soon, you’re tapping in 10 times and you’ve got an 82 instead of a 77. Get half of those or three or four out of those 10. We’re doing that better this year.”
Both Wefald and Kandt said their greatest areas of improvement over the offseason had been in the mental game, an aspect of the sport that can’t be enhanced by more workouts or repetitive motions.
“Last year, I would get really frustrated with myself when I wouldn’t have a very good round,” Kandt said. “This year, I just know that I need to persevere and get through tough times. If I get a double or triple in a hole, I know to go and get a par on the next hole and everything will get better after that.”
“In previous seasons, I’ve kind of gotten into my head and been down on myself when I hit bad shots or had bad holes,” Wefald added. “I think this season, the main thing for me is my mental game has improved so much. I'm allowing myself to move on past the bad shots, keep my head up and keep driving in and playing as best as I can.”
Several guys on the team spent a lot of time together on the course during the offseason, which has not only helped them improve as golfers, but has also benefited their team chemistry. That, along with some early season success, has given them the confidence to set some ambitious goals.
Wefald put the benchmark at taking first at regionals, while Kandt took it a step or two further.
“I think our whole goal is to win state, because this is the best we’ve been in a while and I think this is probably going to be up there with the best team we’re going to have for a while,” Kandt said. “If any year we’re going to win state, it’s going to be this year.”
While Ficke was a bit more modest, as coaches usually are, Monday’s performance has him feeling upbeat about this year’s team too.
“I’m going to go ahead and say this and maybe jinx myself and jinx the team, but it’s been a while since we’ve had such a good team score, and it really was a team score,” he said. “Yeah, we had two 73s, but we had a 78 and 80. I want the kids to be realistic, but I also want them to be optimistic. We can be better, and that’s the fun thing is that we know we can score better.”
Manhattan High results
2. Jonathan Wefald 73
T-2. Owen Kandt 73
T-10. Miles Braxmeyer 78
15. Grant Snowden 80
T-18. Tate Reid 81
T-18. Kaiden Siebert 81
T-24. Trey Sauder 84
T-29. Alex Boyle 87
T-32. Jack Fink 90
T-41. Asher Newcomer 94
T-43. Kyler Hahn 95
58. Ryker Woods 112