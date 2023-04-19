04122023-mer-spt-mhsgolf-3
Manhattan High’s Tate Reid hits out of a bunker onto the No. 18 green during the Manhattan Invitational on April 10 at Manhattan Country Club. Reid finished second at the Bob Blazer/Hays Invitational on Monday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Tate Reid posted the best individual score for a Manhattan High boys’ golfer in years Monday as the Indians won their second straight tournament with a first-place finish at the Bob Blazer/Hays High Invitational at the Smoky Hill Country Club in Hays.

Reid, a sophomore, was the runner-up with a score of 72 on the 71-par course, the lowest on the team since 2018. He was two strokes behind tournament champion Maddox Shook of Garden City.