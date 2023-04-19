Manhattan High’s Tate Reid hits out of a bunker onto the No. 18 green during the Manhattan Invitational on April 10 at Manhattan Country Club. Reid finished second at the Bob Blazer/Hays Invitational on Monday.
Tate Reid posted the best individual score for a Manhattan High boys’ golfer in years Monday as the Indians won their second straight tournament with a first-place finish at the Bob Blazer/Hays High Invitational at the Smoky Hill Country Club in Hays.
Reid, a sophomore, was the runner-up with a score of 72 on the 71-par course, the lowest on the team since 2018. He was two strokes behind tournament champion Maddox Shook of Garden City.
Manhattan tallied a season-best 301 team score to outpace second-place Salina Sacred Heart’s 314 and lead the 10-team field. Dodge City was third at 334 and tournament host Hays came in fourth at 341.
All the Indians’ golfers were in the top 15 out of 63 individuals. Freshman Cade Cochran finished fourth with a 75, while juniors Miles Braxmeyer and Gage Hull ended up in a three-way tie for seventh at 77.
Freshman Jackson Powers tied for 10th place with a 78 score, and senior Kaiden Siebert tied for 15th at 83.
Manhattan has now won two of its three tournaments this season after claiming third in its opener.
The Indians return to the course Wednesday at the Seaman Invitational at the Village Green Golf Course in Meriden, northeast of Topeka.