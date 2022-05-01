MHS boys' golf places 7th at Hutchinson Staff reports May 1, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Manhattan High's Owen Kandt putts a ball on the green at hole 9 at the Manhattan Country Club during an invitational on April 11. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Manhattan HIgh boys’ golf team placed seventh at the Hutchinson Invitational Friday afternoon.The Indians finished with a 312 team score, placing them behind Blue Valley’s 310 and ahead of Sacred Heart’s 316. Olathe West won the invitational with a score of 297.Jonathan Wefald and Miles Braxmeyer led Manhattan with individual scores of 76, which earned them a tie for 18th place.Tate Reid tied for 23rd at 77, Trey Sauder tied for 57th at 83 and Owen Kandt tied for 68th at 85.The Indians will return to action Monday afternoon when they host the Centennial League tournament at the Stagg Hill Golf Course at 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Invitational Manhattan Sport Golf Team Indian Sauder Trey Owen Kandt More from this section 2:26+3 Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson selected by Dallas in fourth round of NFL draft +5 Mississippi State blows out Missouri behind big night from RJ Yeager +6 Different bat, same result: Moore's third homer gives MU softball win over Aggies Latest News MHS boys' golf places 7th at Hutchinson MHS girls soccer ties Blue Valley Stilwell 1-1 Thompson, Yeast selected in 7th round of 2022 NFL Draft Kansas Profile: Jill Zimmerman, KARL program Club news for April 30, 2022 MITCHELL LIBRARY COLUMN | Find books that celebrate Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders One of Danielle Steel's latest grapples with woman's 'Invisible' childhood Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOfficials announce details for Tuesday's Bridget Everett DayFormer Bob’s Diner owner pleads guilty to two counts of child rapeMike SimonsOUR NEIGHBORS | Pair of Manhattan WWII veterans, friends share birthdayTwo K-State linebackers enter the transfer portalCity closes North Manhattan Avenue in Aggieville for road constructionRCPD officer stands in for dad of Olathe teen for pre-prom picManhattan Library Association switches location for annual book saleFROM THE PUBLISHER | Insecurity about this food issueSophomore Wildcat safety announces transfer Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Fort Riley Bulletin