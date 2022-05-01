041122_mer_spt_mhsgolfinvitational-4.jpg

Manhattan High's Owen Kandt putts a ball on the green at hole 9 at the Manhattan Country Club during an invitational on April 11.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Manhattan HIgh boys’ golf team placed seventh at the Hutchinson Invitational Friday afternoon.

The Indians finished with a 312 team score, placing them behind Blue Valley’s 310 and ahead of Sacred Heart’s 316. Olathe West won the invitational with a score of 297.

Jonathan Wefald and Miles Braxmeyer led Manhattan with individual scores of 76, which earned them a tie for 18th place.

Tate Reid tied for 23rd at 77, Trey Sauder tied for 57th at 83 and Owen Kandt tied for 68th at 85.

The Indians will return to action Monday afternoon when they host the Centennial League tournament at the Stagg Hill Golf Course at 1 p.m.