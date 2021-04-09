Manhattan High’s boys’ golf team shot a 321 to finish sixth at the Washburn Invitational on Thursday in Wamego.
Grant Snowden led the Indians by shooting a 76. He finished tied for tenth with Emporia sophomore Caden Massey. Fellow junior Trey Sauder finished tied for 30th with an 81. Indians head coach Brad Ficke deemed Sauder’s performance the “grind-out round of the day.”
Freshman Miles Braxmeyer shared 30th with Sauder by shooting 81 himself in his first golf tournament ever. He outshot junior Jonathan Wefald (83, tied for 35th) by two strokes and his brother, Owen (88, tied for 47th), by seven strokes.
Kaiden Siebert finished in 54th with a 92. Ficke said he was pleased with a 92 being the high score, but Siebert has already proven he can shoot better.
Manhattan finished second among the three Centennial League teams that competed in Thursday’s tournament. Washburn Rural finished 13 strokes ahead of the Indians (308); Emporia finished 20 strokes behind (341).
Blue Valley-Stillwell won the event by shooting 294.
The Indians will host the Manhattan Invitational at 1 p.m. Monday.