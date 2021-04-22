Manhattan’s boys' golf team combined to shoot a 333 to finish seventh at Wednesday’s Seaman Invitational at Village Greens Golf Course in Ozawkie.
Grant Snowden led the Indians by shooting an 82 that tied for 15th place. Jonathan Wefald and Owen Braxmeyer both shot 84, which tied for 19th, and Trey Sauder tied for 25th with an 85.
Freshman Ian Floersch finished in 50th after shooting a 94.
The Indians finished three shots behind fifth place Lawrence Free State (330) and 30 for behind Overland Park-Blue Valley (303), which won the event.
MHS will play in the Topeka West Invitational at 1 p.m. Monday.