Manhattan High's Grant Snowden putts a ball on hole 9 at the Manhattan Country Club during an invitational on April 11.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High boys golf took fourth-place Monday afternoon at the six-team Emporia High Invitational.

The Indians finished with a team score of 357. Emporia won the tournament at 323, while Washburn Rural was second at 326 and Seaman was third at 331.

Grant Snowden and Kaiden Siebert led Manhattan, tying for 12th place with an 87.

Trey Sauder came in 17th, Kyler Hahn scored 94 to finish 24th, Derek He was 26th at 97 and Jack Finke finished 31st at 101.

This season’s top Manhattan performers did not participate in the Emporia tournament after they won the Centennial League title last Monday at the Stagg Hill Golf Course.

The Indians will play in a final tune-up for the postseason Thursday at Junction City. They will then play in the Junction City Regional at the Rolling Hills Golf Course on Monday.