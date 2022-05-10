MHS boys' golf 4th at Emporia Staff reports May 10, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Manhattan High's Grant Snowden putts a ball on hole 9 at the Manhattan Country Club during an invitational on April 11. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Manhattan High boys golf took fourth-place Monday afternoon at the six-team Emporia High Invitational.The Indians finished with a team score of 357. Emporia won the tournament at 323, while Washburn Rural was second at 326 and Seaman was third at 331.Grant Snowden and Kaiden Siebert led Manhattan, tying for 12th place with an 87.Trey Sauder came in 17th, Kyler Hahn scored 94 to finish 24th, Derek He was 26th at 97 and Jack Finke finished 31st at 101.This season’s top Manhattan performers did not participate in the Emporia tournament after they won the Centennial League title last Monday at the Stagg Hill Golf Course.The Indians will play in a final tune-up for the postseason Thursday at Junction City. They will then play in the Junction City Regional at the Rolling Hills Golf Course on Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Manhattan Emporia Tournament Sport Golf Invitational Indian Kaiden Siebert Golf Course More from this section +3 As premiere nears, ex-Husker Josh Davis describes making of Husker football documentary Al Papik, who left mark at Doane and Nebraska in decades-long career, dead at 95 QB Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in 2024 class, commits to Ohio State Latest News Riley County police board to announce details of RCPD director search on Monday CLIFT | New Dr. Strange OUR NEIGHBORS | Retiring Beach museum director says art is part of life experience Wamego splits with Rossville in battle of undefeated teams MHS boys' golf 4th at Emporia MHS girls' soccer drubs Great Bend 11-0 on senior night Pulitzer Prizes award Washington Post for Jan. 6 coverage Breast cancer survivor and lingerie designer shatters taboos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNative Manhattanite, comedian greets fans to mark Bridget Everett DayBehind the scenes of K-State football's on-campus videosJunction City Middle math teacher resigns after outcry over racist tweetsWhat do you get when you cross a zebra and a donkey? Zyla, the zonkey born at KSU vet hospitalUSD 475 board votes not to renew contract of former JCHS principalK-State lands 4 transfers over the weekendKyler AldersonSheryl Crow retraces the winding road to stardom in new documentaryManhattan hosts US Air Guitar Regional ChampionshipGerald Lindeman Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Join Us at KS Bulletin