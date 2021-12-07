In this file photo, Manhattan’s Easton Taylor takes down Smith Center’s Andrew Wilkinson on his way to a pin in Dec. of 2020. Taylor finished 5th overall in the Gardner-Edgerton Invitational on Saturday.
After a successful dual performance to open the season earlier in the week, the Manhattan boys’ wrestling team got their first big challenge of the 2021-22 season on Saturday at the Gardner-Edgerton Invitational.
The meet featured some of the top programs in the state while also hosting teams from Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa and Kentucky in its 15 team field.
The Indians finished eighth overall with 108 points.
The top three teams were all from out-of-state — Allen High School (Tex.) took 1st, Broken Arrow (Okla.) finished 2nd and Southeast Polk (Iowa) finished 3rd — and defending 5A state-champs Goddard was the top in-state finisher, taking 4th.
David Sosanya (1-2) led the way with a 4th-place finish in the 285-pound division. Sosanya opened things with a loss to Drake Madole from Allen High School (Tex.) by pin in 37 seconds.
He bounced back though, pinning Goddard’s Esau Kates-Murguia in 24 seconds.
After two byes, he faced Broken Arrow’s (Okla.) Jacob Brammer in the 3rd-place match, losing by fall in 3:39.
Easton Taylor (4-1) finished just behind Sosanya in 5th in the 138-pound division, opening with a win of Mill Valley’s Brady Mason with a 59 second pin.
Taylor followed that up with a win over Goddard’s Phoenix Rothenberger, once again getting a pin in 2:32.
The senior got tripped up versus Matt Garcia from Edmond Memorial (Okla.) by a 4-3 decision but bounced back with a win over Angel Miranda from St. James Academy with a 1:46 pin.
In the 5th-place match, Taylor beat Kadence Roop from Broken Arrow (Okla.) by a 15-7 major decision.
Four Indians finished 6th, including Marcus Gordils (2-3) in the 106-pound division, Jantzen Borge (2-3) in the 120-pound division, Blaisen Bammes (3-2) in the 145-pound division and Talique Houston (2-2) in the 220-pound division.
Issac Sinks (3-2) finished 7th in the 152-pound division, Tucker Brunner (2-3) finished 8th in the 152-pound division, Jameal Agnew (3-2) placed 9th in the 126-pound division, Luke Farrell (1-4) finished 9th in the 113-pound division, Logan Logerman (2-3) placed 10th in the 132-pound division and Landon Dobson (2-3, 170 pounds) and Jaxon Vikander (2-3, 195 pounds) both finished 11th.
TJ Tiede (0-4) placed 15th in the 182-pound division.
Manhattan will travel to Bonner Springs for a boys and girls dual on Thursday before hosting their own dual tournament on Saturday.