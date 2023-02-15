EMPORIA — Manhattan High boys’ basketball spent Tuesday evening trying to overcome a disastrous first quarter but couldn’t quite pull it off in a 44-40 loss at Emporia.
The Indians (10-8) fell behind 11-3 after one period thanks to a disorganized offensive effort and hot shooting from the Spartans. While they reached double-digit scoring in each quarter after that and sliced their deficit to one point late in the third, a 4 ½-minute scoreless stretch in the fourth doomed their chances to complete the comeback.
“We weren’t ready to play and it’s my fault,” said Manhattan head coach Benji George. “I think we puffed our chest out a little bit after beating Junction, and we weren’t focused. I didn’t think we played hard in the first half at all. Our lack of focus showed up in how we turned the ball over and the lack of effort showed up in the rebounding and 50/50 balls. I mean, 50/50 balls were 90/10 balls for Emporia. In such a low-scoring game, not getting those extra possessions that you should be getting makes a big difference.”
Emporia (13-5) attempted to shorten the game and limit scoring opportunities by playing offense at a snail’s pace, something the Indians saw in their 41-39 loss to the Spartans on Jan. 24. George said the deliberate tempo was by no means a surprise, but still, it caused his players to play hurried and impatient when they finally got the ball back.
That led, at least in part, to the Indians’ 16 turnovers, a number that was amplified by the contest’s reduced volume of offensive looks. Put in context, Manhattan shot a respectable 48% (16-of-33) from the field and 31% (4-of-13) from 3-point range, but it made as many baskets as it committed turnovers.
By contrast, Emporia hit 45% (14-of-31) of its total attempts and 29% (5-of-19) of its 3-pointers while giving up 10 turnovers. The Spartans went 11-of-16 at the free-throw line while the Indians went 4-of-6.
“We’ve got to do a better job through the grind of a low-possession game, of capitalizing on possessions,” George said. “It magnifies our turnovers. In a normal-possession game, our turnovers would have been too much, but definitely too much in a low-possession game.”
Jack Wilson registered 12 points for the Indians on 6-of-10 shooting and Collins Elumogo went 5-of-9 from the floor to score 11. Landon Knopp and Miles Braxmeyer each added seven.
Three players reached double figures for Emporia. Fred Jackson had 11, while Sheldon Stewart and Parker Leeds had 10 apiece.
The game began inauspiciously for Manhattan, as each of its first three possessions ended in a turnover. The Spartans spread out offensively, using the entire half-court to pass the ball around for long stretches and forcing the Indians to come out and guard them. Stewart finally put up the game’s first shot attempt at the 5:15 mark, while Manhattan got off its first try a minute later.
Emporia’s Jalyn King hit a 3-pointer with 3:46 to go in the opening frame, and the Indians got on the board 18 seconds afterward with a free throw from Knopp to make it 3-1. The Spartans buried two more triples before Wilson gave Manhattan its first made field goal with 32 seconds left in the quarter.
After one period, the Indians trailed 11-3, having made one shot, collected two rebounds and turned over the ball five times.
“It’s incredibly disheartening with a veteran group and guys whohave been through the fire,” George said. “You expect with a veteran group that we come on the road and we’re ready to just buckle in and make the most effort. That first quarter was as little effort as I’ve seen us give.”
Emporia stretched its lead to 10 early in the second before Manhattan scored seven straight to make it 13-10 Spartans. But Emporia responded with a 7-2 run to go back in front by eight, and at halftime, the Spartans led 22-16. Despite shooting much better in the second, the Indians still coughed up three more turnovers and couldn’t make much of a dent in their deficit.
Manhattan turned it over on two of its first three possessions of the second half, allowing Emporia to push its advantage back out to double digits at 26-16. Each squad hit a 3-pointer, and then the Indians went on a 9-0 run over the next 2 minutes, 20 seconds. That cut the Spartans’ lead to 29-28 with 1:06 left in the third quarter.
George said in that stretch he felt like his team had finally recovered from its tough start.
“Our defense got better,” he said. “They listened to what I had to say at halftime and they heard the truth from me.”
Unfortunately for them, it didn’t last.
Emporia scored six straight to get back up by six, but Manhattan battled back to 38-35 with 5:08 to go. The Spartans slammed the brakes on their offense after that, and over the next 4 ½ minutes, the Indians gave away three turnovers, attempted one shot and scored zero points.
When Braxmeyer hit a 3-pointer to break Manhattan’s dry spell with 37.8 seconds left in the game, Emporia’s lead was 44-38. The Indians got the ball back with 32.1 seconds remaining and still down six points, but they used all that time minus the last .8 seconds to score their final bucket of the evening.
“We turned the ball over so much in the fourth quarter,” George said. “The difference in that third quarter was we guarded like we can and we didn’t hand the ball off. In the fourth quarter, we just handed the ball off way too much.”
Manhattan has two games left of the regular season, both of which are at home. The Indians will play Washburn Rural on Friday before wrapping up with Hayden next Tuesday.
EMPORIA 44, MANHATTAN 40
Manhattan (10-8) — 3; 13; 12; 12; — 40
Emporia (13-5) — 11; 11; 10; 12; — 44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Manhattan — Wilson 12 (6-10), Elumogo 11 (5-9), Knopp 7 (2-4), Braxmeyer 7 (2-2), Delort 3 (1-1). Total: 40 (16-33).
Emporia — Jackson 11 (4-6), Leeds 10 (3-6), Stewart 10 (4-6), Peters 8 (1-6), King 3 (1-3), Hess 2 (1-1). Total: 44 (14-31).