Manhattan High’s Collins Elumogo drives to the basket over Topeka High’s Jaden Mosqueda during their game Feb. 7 in Topeka. Elumogo scored 11 in the Indians’ 44-40 loss at Emporia on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

EMPORIA — Manhattan High boys’ basketball spent Tuesday evening trying to overcome a disastrous first quarter but couldn’t quite pull it off in a 44-40 loss at Emporia.

The Indians (10-8) fell behind 11-3 after one period thanks to a disorganized offensive effort and hot shooting from the Spartans. While they reached double-digit scoring in each quarter after that and sliced their deficit to one point late in the third, a 4 ½-minute scoreless stretch in the fourth doomed their chances to complete the comeback.