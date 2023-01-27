Eli Kunz took first, and Nick Murph placed second as Manhattan High boys’ bowling won its home tournament at Little Apple Lanes Wednesday afternoon.
Kunz boat-raced the competition, tallying a total of 751 pins, including a high game of 269. Murph put up a score of 659 to edge out third-place Logan Lindsley of Junction City, who had 649.
As a team, the Indians scored 2,724. Junction City was the runner-up at 2,525, Emporia came in third at 2,504 and Washburn Rural finished fourth at 2,465.
“We were on our mark today,” said Manhattan assistant coach Chris George. “It seemed like they started strong, and then we had good balance and good depth. We even had some JV bowlers who probably could have scored on our varsity team. I think that what made the difference today was everybody contributed from top to bottom.”
Juan Avila came in ninth for the Indians at 612, Jayden Moreno was 10th at 611, Jaden Lang was 15th at 582 and Ryan Heitmann was 16th at 577.
George said that part of Manhattan’s success was that it hosted the tournament at the lanes where it practices every day.
“For us, it is a big advantage because we’re used to these lanes and the oil pattern we’re familiar with,” he said. “That’s all bowling is, is trying to figure out where the oil’s at. Our guys, they were able to figure it out early and make some slight adjustments. There’s not a whole lot of difference between a strike and a split sometimes, and when they’ve got that figured out, that’s what drives the good scores.”
Murph — who placed second and third in the Indians’ two previous tournaments — said he wanted to win, but gave credit to Kunz for his dominant performance.
“I’m very happy for Eli because he’s worked so hard to get to the point where he’s at now,” he said. “I totally think Eli deserved to get first place.”
He added that he was able to have the performance he did by focusing on his mental game, making sure to take his time on his approach and not overthink it.
“Every ball, I tried to slow down, breathe, look at my target,” he said. “Sometimes I get too fast and I throw bad balls, take a bad spare. But I just come back and try to pick it up.”
Manhattan’s JV boys also took first place, and leading that charge was Landon Ott, whose 626 would have tied him for seventh in the varsity standings.
He said he was motivated by the fact that he’d lost his varsity spot to Heitmann the day prior and he wanted to earn it back.
“I’ll be honest, I’m really petty,” he said. “I really like to pick someone and I like to say, ‘I’m going to beat that guy.’ I usually keep a real close record of what they’re doing. Sometimes they’ll be my teammate, sometimes they’ll be a person on another team that I know is really good.”
Ott said the atmosphere around the team was very positive throughout the tournament.
“The energy was great,” he said. “Everybody was having fun. We’re in our own house, so the fans’ energy was great. That helped a lot. No travel commute, really, so that helped. And overall, I was really happy with my teammates, especially Eli. That was amazing — 751 is just out of this world.”
The Indians girls took fourth place at 1,628. Junction City won with a score of 2,233. Emporia was second a 2,154 and Washburn Rural was third at 1.969.
Individually, Grace Radi led Manhattan with an eighth-place finish and a score of 518. Bridgett McCoy finished 17th at 389, Abby Kenney was 20th at 369, Liz Loveless was 21st at 352 and Peyton Berry was 22nd at 300.
George explained that the girls’ squad is made up of two sophomores and three beginners, so the standards are a bit altered.
“We’re not measuring ourselves against other teams at this point,” he said. “But they’ve made some really good improvement. Three of the girls had their high games.”
The Indians will return to action Monday when they host another home tournament at Little Apple Lanes.