Manhattan High's Nick Murph greets teammates after a frame during a quad Jan. 10 at Gage Bowl in Topeka.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Eli Kunz took first, and Nick Murph placed second as Manhattan High boys’ bowling won its home tournament at Little Apple Lanes Wednesday afternoon.

Kunz boat-raced the competition, tallying a total of 751 pins, including a high game of 269. Murph put up a score of 659 to edge out third-place Logan Lindsley of Junction City, who had 649.