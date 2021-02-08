012721_mer_new_mhsbowling-11.jpg

Manhattan varsity bowler Kyle Millett watches his ball down the lane during a home meet last month. Millett won his second consecutive event Monday at Little Apple Lanes. The boys' team also placed first for the third time in as many outings, topping Junction City and Seaman.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Manhattan bowling boys’ and girls’ team hosted a meet with Junction City and Seaman at Little Apple Lanes on Monday.

And the boys’ team once again had a strong performance, winning the event with a score of 2,512. MHS narrowly edged second-place Seaman, which total 2,506 points. Junction City finished in third place with a score of 2,157.

It marked the boys' team third consecutive victory.

Senior Kyle Millett also placed first on the individual leaderboard for the second event in a row. He had a 289 game and a series score of 661.

The girls’ team finished in third place with a score of 1,978. They were 12 pins behind second-place Junction City with a score of 1,990.

Seaman's girls team won in a rout with a score of 2,371.

RESULTS

MHS boys’ team

Freshman Nick Murph began strong, posting a score of 280 in the first game. He finished with a series score of 631.

MHS girls’ team

Ashlyn Dechant was the top bowler with a score of 499.

Kimberly Crawforth was right behind her with a score of 493.