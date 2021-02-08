The Manhattan bowling boys’ and girls’ team hosted a meet with Junction City and Seaman at Little Apple Lanes on Monday.
And the boys’ team once again had a strong performance, winning the event with a score of 2,512. MHS narrowly edged second-place Seaman, which total 2,506 points. Junction City finished in third place with a score of 2,157.
It marked the boys' team third consecutive victory.
Senior Kyle Millett also placed first on the individual leaderboard for the second event in a row. He had a 289 game and a series score of 661.
The girls’ team finished in third place with a score of 1,978. They were 12 pins behind second-place Junction City with a score of 1,990.
Seaman's girls team won in a rout with a score of 2,371.
RESULTS
MHS boys’ team
Freshman Nick Murph began strong, posting a score of 280 in the first game. He finished with a series score of 631.
MHS girls’ team
Ashlyn Dechant was the top bowler with a score of 499.
Kimberly Crawforth was right behind her with a score of 493.