Old wins.
That’s what Manhattan High boys’ basketball coach Benji George believes, particularly when it comes to high school basketball. And fortunately for him, his 2022-23 team has plenty of experience.
The Indians bring back five seniors from a 2021-22 squad that went 9-14 overall but went on a late run that took them all the way to the 6A state tournament as a No. 13 seed. Three seniors graduated from that group, but this year’s seniors — Jack Wilson, Collins Elumogo, Dre Delort, Cole Coonrod and Keenan Schartz — are ready to lead.
“Quite simply, we’re just older this year,” George said. “We’re more experienced and a little bit more battle-tested than we were last year, and I think we’ll see it.”
There’s a catch, though: nearly half of Manhattan’s roster — 10 of 21 players — joined the team for practice this week, just a handful of days before Thursday’s season opener. That’s because they were a part of the Indians’ state championship football team, which just completed its campaign on Saturday.
It’s a unique challenge, but it’s one George said he’s pleased to handle. While some schools may have football and basketball coaches that are territorial with their players, George said Manhattan High doesn’t have that kind of culture.
“We want crossover athletes, we want the multiple-sport guys,” he said. “Those guys that are coming from the football team are bringing a pedigree of toughness and winning, and it elevates our program as well.”
It also allowed the Indians’ coaches to spend more time with the non-football players, including younger players like juniors Jason Kim, Miles Braxmeyer and Vincent Malone. With those players earning more reps, George said they’ve “used those two weeks to probably earn more of our trust.”
Wilson and Elumogo are the only seniors who weren’t on the football team.
“We definitely have to be louder and get people going, bring the energy in practice,” Elumogo said.
“One thing that was good about that was that we got everybody more reps, running through our offense and defense,” Wilson, an honorable mention all-state selection last year, added. “Everybody’s gotten a lot better and more comfortable with it just that much more. But the absence of the football guys is also not good just because they haven’t been able to run through our offense, defense, stuff like that.”
George said he expects Wilson — who shot 40% from 3-point range, over 50% from the field and 90% from the free throw line in 2021-22 — to be the “hub” of the team early on. Coonrod is a 6-foot-6 shooting guard whom George described as “ a great luxury and a guy that competes” hard.
Delort, the point guard, is “the engine” of the team with a particular emphasis on defense, as he won the Indians’ team defensive player of the year award last season. Elumogo will look to step into a bigger role in 2022-23 and provide a difficult matchup, and Schartz will bring toughness on defense while playing the “sixth man.”
Kim, according to George, put in a lot of work in the offseason and will be a scoring presence both at the rim and away from it. Braxmeyer “has been really impressive in practice,” while Malone is a tough player who rebounds the ball well.
“Just a lot of different parts, pieces that we can mix in,” George said. “If anything, it makes our practices great because those guys all compete and they’re going to make each other better.”
Manhattan’s strength will be its size, which George described as “versatile” rather than simply being big for being big’s sake. Additionally, he thinks his squad has all the elements to be a high-quality defensive team.
“What we’ve got to get to is, do we decide to be that?” he said. “...It really comes down to deciding to be that great defensive team, and I think we can be and I think we will be eventually.”
Perhaps the greatest strength, however, is the senior class. George said that early on his team has shown impressive leadership and that it has “the potential to become a really player-led team this year.”
“It has the chance to be the type of group that my ceiling becomes their floor,” George said. “I think they’ll really take ownership of the program, and I’m just really looking forward to that.”
And while George, philosophically speaking, is less focused on setting team goals in favor of focusing on day-by-day progress, his players are somewhat less shy about what they think they can accomplish.
“State championship,” Elumogo said. “‘Finish line’ is our season theme. Pretty much just keep going. Go 1-0 every single day. Know your goal. Set your goal. Keep going toward it.”
“Obviously the goal every year is to go to state and get a ring,” Wilson said. “But we’re just taking it one day at a time, trying not to focus on the end goal but to focus on ourselves. … If we keep focusing on that, eventually, it’ll lead to state.”
The Indians will open their season at 8:15 p.m. Thursday with a game against Olathe West in the first round of the Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shootout. They will also play Friday and Saturday with their opponents to be determined based upon the games’ results.