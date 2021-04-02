The Manhattan boys’ and girls’ track teams both took first at the Junction City Invitational on Thursday.
The boys totaled 221.5 points, winning 11 of 18 events.
Jason Moran led the Indians with wins in the triple jump and javelin throw. Moran jumped 43 feet, 3.5 inches and threw 156 feet, 4 inches.
Vincent Malone won the high jump by jumping 5 feet, 8 inches, and Charles Jones won the long jump with a jump of 22 feet, 8.5 inches. Jones has won three different events in two meets.
At pole vault, Dominic Palmieri won with a height of 10 feet, 6 inches. Darius O’Connell continued his dominance in the shot put by throwing 59 feet, and Ethan Gruber won the discus by throwing 147 feet, 1 inch.
The Indians had a good day in the distance events, too. Dan Harkin won the 1,600-meter run in 4:22. Ethan Bryant won the 800 in 2:08. At the 4x800 relay, Baptiste Lacroix, Jaylen Cruise, Bryant and Sean Anderson won in 8:45. Zachary Hirschey, Joe Hall, Tanner Dowling-Burnett and Ben Moiser won the 4x400 in 3:35.
Manhattan’s girls’ team totaled 150 points by winning seven of 18 events. Hannah Loub won the 400-meter run in 1:04 and was part of Manhattan’s first-place 4x800 relay team. Loub, Jillian Harkin, Hayley Henningson and Hallie Gaul won the race in 10:26. Gaul also won the 800-meter run, finishing with a time of 2:36. Avery Larson and Jenna Keeley rounded out the Indians’ wins in running events. Larson won the 100-meter run in 13.05 seconds. Keeley won the 3200-meter run in 11:45.
Teuila Ilalio and Alyx Glessner took first in a pair of throwing events. Glessner won the javelin throw by throwing 127 feet, 6 inches. Ilalio threw the shot put 38 feet, 6 inches.
Manhattan will return to action at 3:30 p.m. April 9, when it competes in the Lansing Invitational.