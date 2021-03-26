Manhattan High’s boys’ and girls’ track teams began the season on a strong note Thursday in Topeka.
Both teams won their respective meets by 70-plus points. The boys scored 256 points to win by 121, and the girls scored 198 to win by 74.
The boys were led by Julian Avila, who played a part in three first-place finishes. Avila won the 800-meter run in 2:01 and ran on the Indians’ winning 400- and 800-meter relay teams.
Tanner Dowling-Burnett, Joe Hall and Zachary Hirschey joined Avila in the 400-meter race, which they won in 3:35. Avila, Ben Mosier, Max Bowyer and Baptiste Lacroix finished the 800-meter race in 8:57. Bowyer won the 1600-meter run in 4:50.
Mosier showed his running versatility by helping Dowling-Burnett, Charles Jones and Bradyen Schomaker win the 100-meter relay in 45.34. Jones also won the high jump by jumping 6 feet.
Defending state champions Daniel Harkin and Darius O’Connell earned their first victories of the season, too.
Harkin won the 3,200-meter run in 10:12; O’Connell threw the shot put 54 feet, 9 inches to earn first place.
Jaden Magana and Jason Moran continued the Indians’ success in throwing events. Magana won the discuss with after throwing 124 feet, 7 inches. Moran won the javelin by throwing 174 feet, 4 inches. Moran also won the triple jump. His jumps totaled 41 feet, 10 inches.
The Indians’ girls returned home with eight first-place finishes. Avery Larson led the Indians with three, and Jenna Kelly and Jillian Harkin claimed two apiece.
Larson won the long jump after jumping 16 feet, 7 inches and captured the 100-meter run in 13.10 seconds. Larson also played a part on Manhattan’s 400-meter relay team, which placed first. She joined Harkin, Maxine Doering and Kyra Arasmith on that team, which finished the race in 4:27. Harkin also won the individual 400-meter race in 1:05.
Jenna Keeley won the 1,600-meter run in 5:36 and joined Hannah Loub, Amelia Knopp and Halle Gaul on the 800-meter relay team that won in 10:22.
Haley Henningson continued the Indians’ impressive showing in the distance events when she won the 3,200-meter run in 12:52. Taylor Claussen won the javelin throw by throwing 127 feet, 3 inches.
Manhattan will compete in Junction City on 3 p.m. Thursday.