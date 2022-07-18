Manhattan High wrestling star and rising boxing phenom Sage Rosario reached a new level of success on Saturday.
The soon-to-be sophomore got a three-round victory over defending national champion Jennah Creason in the Junior Olympics 145-pound championship bout in Wichita, earning a gold medal and a huge victory.
Creason came into the match with many bonafides. She has years of experience and has been practicing multiple fighting disciplines since she was 4 years old. She is the No.-1-ranked boxer at 145-pounds in the country and she was recently inducted into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame as the Winningest Female Athlete of the Decade.
"Jennah's got a great resume," Pedro Marquez, Rosario's coach and the owner of K.O. Boxing and Fitness, said. "Sage was definitely challenged."
Creason started the fight with confidence and dictated most of the first round. Rosario found her footing and landed a big upper-cut that led to a standing eight-count which flipped the momentum of the match.
"(Creason) did a really good job of putting pressure on (Rosario)," Marquez said. "She was coming at (Rosario) a lot and getting in her face. ... We went back to the corner after the first round and made a couple adjustments. We wanted to pick up the pace a little bit. The second round, she came out and did what she needed to do."
At the end of two rounds, the fight was tied at 19 through all five judges' scorecards. The winner of the third round would win the day and the gold medal.
Rosario came out strong and landed the most blows of the round, giving her the clear win, her third in the three total matches she's boxed in her life.
"She came out and did great and landed some big shots," Marquez said. "She had it figured out and had good head movement and good rhythm."
Rosario now takes her gold medal and undefeated record into future competition. She doesn't have any fight scheduled as of now, but is actively looking for her next opponent.
"Ultimately, we're going to try to get her a couple more fights," Marquez said. "But we have to be able to find opponents which will be a big challenge. She's a tough opponent and it's already tough to find girls who are ready to fight."
Until then, she still has plenty to work on, according to Marquez. She may have the natural and physical gifts, but she's still has minimal in-ring experience.
"She's only got so many rounds in her, so she has a lot to learn," Marquez said. "She's still got more to learn. She could be more patient, more relaxed and have more control with her jab to set up some of those big shots. ... Her effort's there, her ability is all there, it's just a matter of giving her some more knowledge and teaching her how to use her weapons and how to keep them sharp."