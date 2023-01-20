TOPEKA – Manhattan's bowling teams took a pair of fourth-place finishes at the Topeka West quadrangular at West Ridge Lanes on Wednesday afternoon.

It could have been a better afternoon for the Indians. Unfortunately, they just came up short on several single-pin spare opportunities. While both boys' and girls' teams finished strong in the third of the three-game series, Manhattan assistant coach Chris George felt like they dug themselves a hole in the first two games.