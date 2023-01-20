TOPEKA – Manhattan's bowling teams took a pair of fourth-place finishes at the Topeka West quadrangular at West Ridge Lanes on Wednesday afternoon.
It could have been a better afternoon for the Indians. Unfortunately, they just came up short on several single-pin spare opportunities. While both boys' and girls' teams finished strong in the third of the three-game series, Manhattan assistant coach Chris George felt like they dug themselves a hole in the first two games.
"I was a little disappointed in our single-spare opportunities today," George said. "We practice single-spares all the time, but they weren't falling today. I'm not sure what the answer is to that, but we're going to keep working on it. That's what separates teams from a first and last-place finish a lot of times. I'd say those spare opportunities were the most disappointing part of the day.
"The most positive part of the day was that our last game was our best. We finished strong, which is always a positive."
While the boys' finished in fourth place, the potential for this team is "sky high." The Manhattan High boys' opened up its season last Tuesday with a first-place finish, with a team total of 3,187 points.
The Manhattan boys fell short of a third-place finish to Shawnee Heights by 57 pins. Manhattan's boys' team tallied 2,222 points in the three-game series.
Leading the way for the boys' was Jayden Moreno. Moreno, who placed second at the Topeka-Hayden Invite (688), rolled a team-high 560 series at Topeka West, finishing in ninth place. Juan Avila was two points shy of Moreno rolling a 558 series, finishing in tenth place for Manhattan.
Jaden Lang was 15th at 530, Landon Ott was 17th at 509, Nick Murph was 18th at 507, and Eli Kunz was 21st at 466.
"With the guys, I think we have a lot of depth," George said. "There were several JV players that bowled well today, so there might be some competition for those top-6 spots. If one person was good in two games but not the third, it kind of evened itself out with our depth throughout the team. These lanes (West Ridge Lanes) are pretty slick, and it took a while for our guys to find their mark. We didn't make as many adjustments as we should have."
The young Manhattan team is still trying to fill the void of Jasmine Bridges. Bridges was the lone state qualifier last season for the girls' team.
Although Manhattan lacks experience, George saw positive strides for its girls' team.
"On the girls' side, we have two sophomores and three absolute beginners," George said. "Although the scores might not dictate the improvement, the improvement is there. There is a steep learning curve in bowling, but sometimes you get worse before you get better. We are starting to see improvement in the girls.
"Jasmine (Bridges) averaged over a 600 series day in and day out, and we are struggling to break a 400 series right now. We had a couple more seniors graduate last year and had a junior that was on varsity last year move. It's going to take time to replace that, but they are out there trying and competing. They're only going to get better."
Grace Radi had a team-high score of 418, which gave Radi a tenth-place finish. Bridgett McCoy was 14th at 377, Peyton Berry was 16th at 367, Liz Loveless was 17th at 349, and Abby Kenney was 20th at 319.
For the boys, Emporia took a first-place finish at 2,524. Topeka West was the runner-up at 2,290. Shawnee Heights was third at 2,279.
For the girls, Emporia remained on top with a first-place finish at 2,148. Topeka West took a second-place finish at 1,842. Shawnee Heights finished in third place at 1,582.
Manhattan has its first home tournament next Wednesday at Little Apple Lanes at 3 p.m.