Manhattan High running back DeAndre Aukland heads towards the end zone on a 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter during Friday night’s sub-state win against Derby at Bishop Stadium. The Indians will face Gardner-Edgerton next Saturday in Emporia.
Manhattan High football is headed to the Class 6A state title game for the first time since 2001.
The Indians (12-0) used a stout defensive effort and outscored Derby 21-7 in the second half to pull out a 28-23 victory Friday in the sub-state round of the 6A playoffs.
At halftime, Manhattan trailed 16-7 and had been outgained 228-67. The Panthers (9-3) received the opening kickoff of the third quarter with the chance to make a statement.
But Indians linebacker Ben Irvine picked off Derby quarterback Braxton Clark at the 17-yard line and returned the ball to the 3.
DeAndre Aukland scored on the next play, cutting the Manhattan’s deficit to 16-14 two minutes into the second half. It was his second touchdown of the game after he ran one in from 12 yards away in the second quarter.
The Indians’ defense forced the Panthers to punt on back-to-back drives, and Aukland raced 69 yards to the end zone to give Manhattan its first lead at 21-16 with 54 seconds to go in the third.
The Indians added their final touchdown when quarterback Keenan Schartz scrambled in from 19 yards out with 5:22 left in the game.
Derby responded with a quick touchdown rushing from Dylan Edwards, his third of the game. That made it 28-23 Manhattan with 4:20 remaining.
But the Panthers opted not to attempt the onside kick, and the Indians picked up enough first downs to run out the clock.
Manhattan put up 220 yards in the second half while limiting Derby to 116 yards in the final two periods.
Aukland led the Indians with 142 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Schartz had 63 yards rushing and a touchdown on 12 carries to go with 52 yards passing and an interception while completing 8 of 13 attempts.
Jason Sanchez added 30 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Manhattan struggled to start the game, going three-and-out three times, losing a fumble and turning it over on downs in its first five offensive possessions.
The Panthers scored touchdowns on their second and third possessions of the game, and added a field goal as time expired in the second quarter.
For a second time this season, the Indians held off Derby after losing the turnover battle. They gave up the ball three times while producing one Panthers turnover.
Dylan Edwards paced the Derby offense with 115 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 30 carries. In the second half, he moved into a wildcat quarterback position after Clark left with an apparent injury.
Manhattan will move on to take on Gardner-Edgerton in the 6A state championship game next Saturday in Emporia. The Trailblazers beat Olathe Northwest 56-7 on Friday.