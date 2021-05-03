Manhattan’s baseball team has won seven straight games after Friday’s sweep against Junction City.
The Indians (9-2) beat the Blue Jays 13-2 in Game 2 of the series. Cade Perkins earned the win after allowing two runs on two hits and four walks. He struck out seven batters in four innings (the game lasted five).
Marccus Wallace led Manhattan’s offense with three doubles and three RBIs. Perkins had three doubles and drove in two runs, and Jaxon Vikander finished with two RBIs.
Manhattan beat Junction City 9-2 behind a strong start from Dayne Aschenbrenner in Game 1. Aschenbrenner pitched six innings and allowed just one run (zero earned) on four hits and two walks. He struck out four batters.
PJ Hughes led the Indians offense with four hits and two RBIs in four at-bats (he also drew a walk).
Junction City committed five errors in Game 1.
Manhattan will play in the Hays Tournament from Thursday to Saturday.