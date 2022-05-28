FORT SCOTT — Manhattan High’s dugout spilled onto the field well before Jack Campbell slid home to score the game-winner. Moments later, a joyful huddle formed behind the pitcher’s mound to mob Braden Dinkel, the hero of the day.
Dinkel’s two-out walk-off single delivered the Indians a 3-2 win over Blue Valley Northwest Saturday in the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament, keeping their season alive in dramatic, storybook style.
“That’s the big moment we all think of, getting that walk-off hit,” Dinkel said. “But once I got up there, it was like, ‘Just do what I’ve been doing. Just keep hitting the ball hard, and it’ll start to fall eventually.’ And sure enough, that one did.”
Manhattan (20-3) trailed 2-1 headed to the bottom of the seventh, having been held to four hits by Huskies starting pitcher Jack Kreisman up to that point.
Tylar Pere led off the inning by popping up the ball toward right field. At first, he thought it would land foul and out of reach of any fielders, so he didn’t run. Then on second glance, he took off, and the ball dropped for a bloop single.
“That ball’s probably not what I wanted to do, but you’ve got to roll with it,” Pere said. “Thank God for this wind. … Because I’m right-handed, all my balls run away. It just went straight up, and I thought it went foul. I didn’t start running right away. I looked up and was like, ‘Oh, it’s staying in.’ And it came back.”
But with Tyler Gagnon pinch-running for Pere on first base, the next two Indians struck out swinging. Campbell was down to his — and Manhattan’s — last strike before he took a pitch between the shoulder blades, on-boarding him at first and moving the tying run to second.
Ian Luce singled on the first pitch he saw, driving in Pere to tie the game at 2-2 and advance Campbell into scoring position.
Dinkel said that seeing Luce knot the score helped him feel more confident as he stepped up to the plate with two away and the fleet-of-foot Campbell at second base. He swung and missed at the first offering from Kreisman before striking a line drive to center field and inciting the pandemonium.
“I can’t really put it into words,” Dinkel said. “I’m just feeling a whole bunch of emotions right now. Excited. I’m happy for the team. Not ready to end our journey yet.”
Manhattan’s clutch hitting appeared just in the nick of time. Prior to the seventh inning, the Indians had stranded five of their six base runners. That included two on with one out in the third, a leadoff single in the second and a one-out single in the sixth.
Their only run before the seventh came in the bottom of the fourth, when P.J. Hughes walked with two outs and Pere doubled to tie the game at 1-1 at the time.
“The key is, you’ve got to get a base runner,” said Manhattan head coach Don Hess. “It doesn’t matter. If you strand them, you strand them, but a rally can’t start until you get a base runner, and we were able to start some key innings with a base runner and then be able to keep fighting with two outs.”
All of the Indians’ runs came with two down.
Cade Perkins earned the win on the mound for Manhattan, keeping Blue Valley Northwest (14-9) contained and within striking distance throughout the contest. He struck out 11 Huskies while allowing two runs on six hits and a walk.
Blue Valley Northwest scored a manufactured run off a single, a bunt and another single in the top of the second. It took a 2-1 lead when J.J. Nei homered to left field on the first pitch of the fifth inning.
“Cade has had better outings, but he pitched definitely well enough to win today, and we just didn’t hold up our end of the bargain by scoring some runs,” Hess said. “To be able to scratch it out in the seventh inning like we did says a lot about the fight in our guys. And I’m just so happy that Cade got another win out of the deal.”
Kreisman allowed three runs on seven hits in the losing effort for the Huskies. He struck out seven and walked two.
“He battled too, the whole game,” Dinkel said. “...But I think once we started getting through the lineup, we started figuring out rhythms and sequences, habits, so it kind of helped us out as a team.”
The Indians will move onto the state semifinals against the winner of Olathe West (18-3) and Lawrence Free State (15-7) at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The state championship game is slated for 5:45 p.m. Sunday, while the third-place game is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.
“(Our confidence level) is just insane; it’s through the roof,” Pere said. “We’ve never been more confident in any of our guys. This year’s our year.”