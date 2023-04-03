A pair of double-digit run innings powered Manhattan High baseball to a doubleheader sweep of Topeka High Friday afternoon in its home opener.

The Indians (4-0) used a 14-run fourth inning in Game 1 to earn a 20-5 victory in four frames, and then scored 10 in the bottom of the first in Game 2 to win 17-4 in 4 ½ innings.

