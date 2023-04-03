A pair of double-digit run innings powered Manhattan High baseball to a doubleheader sweep of Topeka High Friday afternoon in its home opener.
The Indians (4-0) used a 14-run fourth inning in Game 1 to earn a 20-5 victory in four frames, and then scored 10 in the bottom of the first in Game 2 to win 17-4 in 4 ½ innings.
Despite the lopsided scoreboards on a blustery day, Manhattan head coach Don Hess said what he saw from his team was a mixed bag.
“I thought we did some good things; I thought we were sloppy at times, careless,” he said. “Anytime you have balks and interference and misjudged fly balls, that’s just a lack of focus. We had some miscues, but on the other hand, we also did some really nice things. We competed at the plate and hung in there in tough conditions.”
The Indians committed five errors combined in the two games and dished out a handful of balks. On the other hand, they collected 22 total hits and worked 18 walks, while their pitchers gave up just 13 hits and three walks.
“It seemed like we had a lot of guys step up and do some nice things, even if there weren’t base hits, there were bases on balls and moving runners,” Hess said.
He added that the mistakes were a combination of early-season rust and momentary lapses in focus, which are things that can be addressed.
Game 1
Five Indians had multiple-RBI performances to lead Manhattan to a 20-5 win over the Trojans in the doubleheader’s opener.
Jaxon Vikander and Keenan Schartz drove in three runs apiece on one hit, while Tyler Gagnon, Kyler Horsman and Jake Wolcott each had two RBIs. Every other starter had at least one run batted in as well.
Manhattan jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Wolcott hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Braxton Frey, Schartz singled to bring home Colin Burmeier and Jaxon Bowles scored on a balk.
But Topeka High (4-2) responded in the third, as its first five batters reached base against Horsman, the Indians’ starting pitcher. By the time Manhattan recorded the first out of the inning, the Trojans had claimed a 4-3 advantage, and they built it to 5-3 before the Indians registered the final two outs.
After two straight walks to start the bottom of the third, Manhattan got three straight hits from Horsman, Vikander and Burmeier to reclaim the lead for good at 6-5.
Hess said he was pleased with how his team responded after losing its advantage.
“Our adversity tonight was we fell behind and came right back,” he said. “And from that point on, I thought we came right back and, offensively, went right after them.”
Horsman got the first out of the top of the fourth before giving way to Ian Luce. Luce gave up a single to the first batter he saw before striking out the next man and working a groundout for the third out.
That was when Manhattan’s offense exploded.
The Indians batted around in the bottom of the fourth and added eight more runs before PJ Hughes — who led off the inning — hit a sacrifice fly in his second at-bat to push it to 14-5 and make the first out.
Hughes was at the plate a third time in the fourth when Bowles scored on a wild pitch to end the game via the mercy rule.
Horsman went 3 1/3 innings on the mound and took the win. He gave up five runs on six hits, with three strikeouts and a walk. But prior to the game, Hess told Horsman, considering the brutal wind, not to worry about his statistics on Friday, and to “compete and fight through it.”
“Obviously, he didn’t have his best stuff, but there wasn’t a pitcher out there today who did, and a lot of it had to do with the conditions,” Hess said. “He hadn’t thrown for a week, and so we knew he needed to go. But yet, we wanted to make sure his pitch count was low enough so if we needed him at some point next Tuesday, we could.”
Game 2
Manhattan carried the offensive momentum from Game 1 into the nightcap as it scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first en route to a 17-4 win.
Gagnon and Hughes each drove in three runs, and Luce, Bowles and Isaac Bluemel had two apiece.
The Indians notched all but two of their first-inning runs with two outs. They added three more in the third and four in the fourth, while Topeka High scored three in the third and one in the fourth.
Pitcher Ian Bluemel earned the start and the victory, as he went four innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits, a walk and five strikeouts.
“He admitted that it wasn’t his best outing, but Ian is a competitor,” Hess said. “He’s going to continue to grow from this. He gave us what we needed, which were competitive innings.”
Isaac Bluemel tossed the top of the fifth, giving up two hits, a walk and a strikeout.
Manhattan played with markedly different lineups between Game 1 and Game 2, and Hess made multiple substitutions in both contests. He said that at this point in the season, he is still trying to find his standard starting cast, and he probably won’t finalize that until the squad is 8-10 games in.
“We knew we were going to have a lot of depth and a lot of flexibility,” he said. “But at the same time, we’re also reminded that that flexibility won’t always be there and at some point, we’re going to have to hone in on a somewhat set lineup and run with it. But for right now, we have enough guys producing that we feel like we owe everybody that opportunity.”
The Indians will return to action on Tuesday when they host Hayden at Norvell Field.
Hess said he wants to see his team play more consistently and more focused in the upcoming league doubleheader.
"If we do that, I think we’ll continue to grow,” he said.