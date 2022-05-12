Kyler Horsman homered and hit two doubles, Cade Perkins struck out 15 and Manhattan High baseball knocked off Junction City 10-4 in Game 1 of a doubleheader sweep Thursday afternoon.
The two wins wrapped up the Indians’ regular season, clinched a Centennial League title and locked in the No. 1 seed in the 6A West Regional.
Horsman finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored in Game 1. He put Manhattan (17-3) on top 1-0 with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the second, and then opened the fourth with a double and later scored the first of eight Indians runs in that inning.
“Right now, I’m feeling really good,” Horsman said. “Not starting the year in the lineup really pushed me to work harder to get in there because I saw myself helping the team out a lot more. The whole thing is just go up there, do my job. Just do what I can to help the team. I’m not trying to do too much.”
Cade McIlvaine and Braden Dinkel each hit two-run home runs in the Indians’ eight-run fourth inning. Jack Campbell and Tylar Pere also doubled as Manhattan flipped a 2-1 deficit into a 9-2 advantage.
Horsman’s second double drove in Ian Luce with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.
Perkins lasted 6 1/3 innings on the mound before pitch count limits forced him to exit the game with one out in the top of the seventh. He surrendered four runs on four hits and a walk while striking out the side in three separate innings.
The Blue Jays (8-12) scored two in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead. They would add two more runs on a home run by Cooper Bogenhagen in the seventh on Perkins’ final pitch.
“He was trying to throw strikes, and there at the end, a guy hit one out on him,” said Manhattan head coach Don Hess. “He just threw a pitch that hung a little bit, the guy hit it out. … But when Cade is locked in, he’s as good as it gets.”
Isaac Bluemel came on in relief of Perkins and picked up back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.
All but one Indians starter had at least one RBI or one run scored. Pere went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Luce was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and one driven in.
Game 2
Horsman continued his offensive production and matched it with dominant pitching in Game 2 as Manhattan completed the sweep with a 12-2 nightcap victory in six innings.
Horsman went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI on a sacrifice fly. On the mound, he pitched all six innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out seven.
“It seems like he came in to pinch hit early in the year and hit a double off the fence, and we’re like, ‘Jeez, we’re going to get this guy some time,’ and he just took over and has been by far our hottest hitter,” Hess said. “He’s hitting with power, hitting for average. On the mound, we need him to be able to contribute as well.”
But the game began shakily for the Indians, as Junction City got a couple of base hits and took advantage of an error to claim a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.
However, Horsman gave up two more hits the rest of the game and picked up six of his seven strikeouts between the second and fourth innings.
Meanwhile, the Manhattan offense got on the board when Luce came in on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first, and then tied the game when Pere homered to lead off the second. Luce grounded out to drive in PJ Hughes to put the Indians ahead 3-2 later in the inning.
Hughes, Keenan Schartz and Tyler Gagnon singled back-to-back-to-back to lead off the bottom of the fourth. Then Luce doubled, Horsman hit a sacrifice fly and Cade Perkins reached on a Blue Jays fielding error to extend Manhattan’s lead to a more comfortable 7-2.
In the bottom of the sixth, Jaxon Bowles wore a pitch. Luce, Dinkel, Horsman and Jaxon Vikander then singled, and Perkins doubled to score five more runs and end the game via run rule.
Despite the fact the Indians reached double digit runs in both games, Hess described their offense as “a little bit sporadic.”
“We had good at-bats, we had good innings, and we also have a couple, two or three guys that are struggling a bit, trying to find their way right now, just not getting productive at-bats each and every time,” he said. “We have time to work on that. With graduation coming up, our time on task is going to be somewhat limited, but our guys are going to keep working at it.”
Manhattan has played eight games in the past six days, so Hess said the primary goal prior to next week’s regional games is resting up.
The Indians will host a regional on Wednesday. Opponents and specific times will be announced Saturday.
“We’re really confident, especially finishing the regular season 17-3,” Horsman said. “We’re all hoping to get back to the same spot where we were last year, just a different outcome. And that’s winning the whole thing.”