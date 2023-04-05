Manhattan High baseball coach Don Hess isn’t sure if he’s seen a wilder game in his career than the one he witnessed Tuesday afternoon.
Jaxon Vikander doubled to left field with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to score Kyler Horsman and deliver the Indians a 16-15 walkoff victory over Hayden in a contest they trailed 10-1 in the second inning.
It was another doubleheader sweep on another day with high wind speeds, but it was certainly not perfect — another familiar factor for Hess.
“The disappointment in some of our play and then the fact that we kept fighting back and doing things like that, it’s like a carbon copy of last week, where there were a lot of good things, but a lot of things we’re not real good at right now,” Hess said.
After coming all the way back to take a 14-12 lead, Manhattan (6-0) saw the Wildcats reclaim the advantage with three runs in the top of the sixth. That 15-14 score held until the bottom of the seventh, when Horsman singled to drive in Colin Burmeier — who pinch-ran for Tyler Gagnon, who walked earlier in the inning — and knot the score at 15-15.
But it was a messy game throughout. Working with a tight strike zone, the Indians walked nine batters and plunked one, while Hayden (4-3) walked 10 and hit two, putting plenty of traffic on the basepaths for both teams. On top of that, Manhattan committed four fielding errors and the Wildcats had three.
Indians starter Ian Luce lasted 1 1/3 innings but was chased in the second after he allowed seven runs on four hits and four walks. Gagnon came on in relief and allowed three more to score in the second before he settled into a groove. He went 3 2/3 innings and gave up five runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks.
Jake Wolcott earned the win on the mound as he pitched the final two frames, including the game’s only 1-2-3 inning in the top of the seventh. He allowed three runs on three hits and a walk.
“We’re not pitching the ball very well right now, and we’re obviously not a very good defensive team,” Hess said. “There’s a lot of things that we need to shore up if we want to reach our goals. … We had some effective relief pitching in that game. Jake Wolcott came in and gave us a chance to come back.”
And yet, despite the plethora of miscues, Hess was pleased with how his squad never gave up. Offensively, Manhattan made up for its shortcomings in the field by collecting 18 hits — including six doubles and a triple — and five stolen bases.
Vikander led the way with a 5-for-5 day that featured two doubles and two runs batted in. Horsman went 4-for-6 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, while Gagnon was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, two walks and two runs. Luce registered two hits, two runs scored and an RBI, while Isaac Bluemel scored three times on one hit and drove in a run.
Hess praised Hayden’s starting pitcher, Cooper Grace, and said he thought his offense did well against “a really good pitcher.” Grace surrendered eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits and five walks in 3 2/3 innings.
“Offensively, we’re doing a lot of really good things,” he said.
The Wildcats scored three in the top of the first and Manhattan pulled back a run in the bottom of the inning. But then Hayden put up seven runs on three hits in the second to move ahead 10-1.
The Indians scored three in the bottom of the second and four in the third to cut their deficit to 10-8, but the Wildcats notched two more in the top of the fourth to expand their cushion to 12-8.
A six-run fifth inning gave Manhattan its first lead at 14-12, although that only lasted until the next half-inning.
Game 2
Ian Bluemel threw four shutout innings and Manhattan’s offense made efficient use of its six hits as it eased to a 9-2 win over Hayden in Game 2 to claim the doubleheader sweep.
Bluemel — who earned the win as the starter — struck out five while allowing just three hits and a walk to temper a Wildcats offense that went off in the first matchup.
Hess said Bluemel had a great performance, but that he had to work through some stiffness when the Indians’ offensive innings dragged on.
“As a pitcher, you have to be ready,” Hess said. “When those long innings take place, you have to be able to keep yourself loose on the sideline, take yourself to the bullpen, play catch, whatever. You’ve got to be ready to get back out there again when your opportunity’s called.”
Manhattan worked seven walks from Hayden pitchers while only collecting six hits. Keenan Schartz had two RBIs and two runs scored, while PJ Hughes drove in two and scored once, and Vikander had two RBIs.
Hess said he didn't have to provide much in the way of messaging between the first and second games.
"I think our guys realized that they didn't do very well, and I think they're aware of that," he said. "Having the discipline to see it through and be able to make those corrections will be the biggest challenge."
Vikander put the Indians on the board in the bottom of the first when his two-out single drove in Hughes and Luce, who had both previously walked. In the second, Schartz bunted into a fielder’s choice to score Burmeier, and Hughes singled to bring home Schartz and Braxton Frey.
Luce stretched the lead to 6-0 in the fourth with an RBI groundout, and Schartz and Hughes each walked with the bases loaded in the fifth to make it 8-1.
Manhattan’s final run of the night came when Jaxon Bowles struck a ball to left field and Tate Hoover came in to score.
Horsman relieved Bluemel on the mound and gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits with three strikeouts in three innings. Hayden scored single runs in the fifth and seventh innings.
The Indians will have a week off before playing at Junction City next Tuesday. Hess said his pitchers need to get time in the bullpen, and the rest of the group needs to “refine some of the things we do.”
But it’s not all doom-and-gloom. Not in the slightest. After all, Manhattan is at the top of the 6A West standings with an undefeated record, and it has done that in weather that hasn’t been ideal.
“The reality is, the last two days that we’ve played have just been miserable days weather-wise,” Hess said. “It’s just not a blast to be out here in these kinds of conditions. And we’ve survived, and that’s about all you can ask for.”