Manhattan High baseball eased past Great Bend Wednesday with a pair of shutout victories on the road.
The Indians (16-1) took Game 1 in a full seven innings before winning the second game 12-0.
Game 1
Kyler Horsman struck out seven, and Ian Luce drove in three runs in Manhattan's opening 6-0 win.
Horsman pitched all seven innings and allowed three hits, and also had three hits, an RBI and a run scored. Luce had three hits and scored once, while Jaxon Bowles had three runs and an RBI on two hits.
The game remained a scoreless tie through the first two innings before Luce hit a line-drive single to bring home Bowles in the top of the third. Luce then hit a two-RBI single in the fifth to make it 3-0 when Bowles and Tyler Gagnon scored. Horsman followed Luce with a double to drive in Luce.
Jaxon Bowles hit a solo home run in the sixth, and PJ Hughes grounded into a fielders' choice, which allowed Isaac Bluemel to come home and make it 6-0.
Game 2
Horsman had four RBIs, and Luce and Bluemel each had two as Manhattan cruised to a 12-0 Game 2 victory in five innings.
Jake Wolcott took the win on the mound, lasting five innings and striking out seven while surrendering three hits.
Horsman got the scoring started in the top of the first with a two-RBI single that brought home Keenan Schartz and Gagnon. Schartz grounded out in the second, allowing Owen Goode to score.
Luce scored on an error in the third before Bluemel drove in Horsman, and Colin Burmeier singled to score Bluemel and make it 6-0 after three.
Horsman's single in the fourth drove in Gagnon and Schartz. Later, Luce came home when Bluemel reached on a fielding error.
Luce drove in Gagnon with a single in the fifth, and Hughes scored Luce with another single.
The Indians finished atop the 6A West region standings, and will host their regional on Wednesday afternoon at Larry Norvell Field. Their opponents will be announced this weekend.
