Manhattan High’s Kyler Horsman celebrates his RBI double in the bottom of the third inning during the first game of a doubleheader against Topeka High on March 31 at Norvell Field in Manhattan.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High baseball eased past Great Bend Wednesday with a pair of shutout victories on the road.

The Indians (16-1) took Game 1 in a full seven innings before winning the second game 12-0.

