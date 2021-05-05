The Manhattan High baseball team allowed just one run during its doubleheader sweep of Emporia on Monday.
The Indians won 7-1 in Game 2 to claim their ninth straight win.
Coy Cavender allowed one run on four hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out three batters, and Tyler Gagnon struck out two in the seventh.
Marccus Wallace finished 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Keenan Schartz finished 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Manhattan won Game 1 6-0 behind seven shutout innings from Kyler Horsman. Horsman allowed just four hits and two walks while striking out 11 batters during his first career start.
Braden Dinkel led the offense with three hits in four at-bats. Dayne Aschenbrenner went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Cade Perkins hit an RBI double.
The Indians will play in the Fort Hays Tournament beginning Thursday.