It wasn’t always perfect baseball, but Manhattan High did what it needed to do Friday afternoon to pull out a home doubleheader sweep of Emporia and stay undefeated on the season.
The Indians (11-0) took the first game 12-3 before easing to an 11-1 victory in six innings in the nightcap, allowing them to secure the Centennial League title.
It was another chilly, windy day at the ballpark — something Manhattan has dealt with quite a bit this season — which had an effect on the quality of play, but all in all, head coach Don Hess was glad to see his team come out with a pair of victories.
“We didn’t play our best baseball today, but that’s OK because sometimes you just have to learn to win when you’re not at your best, and I thought we did that,” Hess said. “I thought the pitchers gave us a chance. I thought we made enough plays in the field and had enough quality at-bats to be able to overcome our deficiencies in other areas.”
Game 1
The Indians scored nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings to push past an upset bid from the winless Spartans with a 12-3 victory in Game 1.
Emporia (0-14) scored a run on a pair of doubles in the top of the first and took advantage of some uncertain Manhattan fielding in the second to add another and go ahead 2-0. Those were the Spartans’ first runs since April 4 after being shut out in six straight games.
“Emporia showed up,” Hess said. “They’ve improved. They came at us and made us work for everything. It was not a gimme-game by any means.”
The Indians loaded the bases in the bottom of the second before Colin Burmeier got them on the board with an RBI single. Jaxon Bowles then drove in a pair of runs in the next at-bat to put Manhattan on top 3-2.
In the top of the fourth, Emporia got a leadoff double from Bobby Trujillo, who later scored on a fielding error to tie the game at 3-3.
It wasn’t until the top of the fifth that the Indians finally broke open the game. Ian Luce and Kyler Horsman singled back-to-back to start the inning before Jaxon Vikander reached on an error to drive in a run. Tate Hoover hit a two-RBI single, and Tyler Gagnon sent home two more runs with a double, making Manhattan’s lead 8-3.
Horsman scored on a balk in the sixth and Burmeier knocked in a run with a groundout. Bowles and Gagnon each hit RBI singles to reach the final score of 12-3.
This was the second win in a row in which the Indians struggled to score runs early before pouring it on late in the game. Last Wednesday, Manhattan went scoreless through the first four innings before scoring three in the fifth and 15 in the sixth in an 18-2 victory at Washburn Rural.
“One of the things we’re going to have to do a better job of is trying to figure out how to score in the first inning,” Hess said. “We’re kind of slow out of the gate, and then once we do get going, we’re kind of hard to stop. But against a quality team and quality pitching that we’re going to see down the road, we’ve got to be able to compete right from the first pitch.”
Hess added that once the team starts getting hits, everyone begins to feel confident and like they can make the next big play.
Ian Bluemel got the start on the mound for the Indians and surrendered three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out five in four innings. His twin brother Isaac Bluemel came on in relief, earning the victory by holding Emporia scoreless while giving up two hits and striking out six in his three frames.
Hess praised the two pitchers, saying the runs allowed were less a result of anything they did a more a collective couple of fielding blunders. He was particularly impressed with Isaac Bluemel, who saw the Spartans load the bases with nobody out in the fifth and with one out in the sixth. In both instances, he allowed no runs to score.
“There was a switch that went on in his head,” Hess said. “All of a sudden, he had a more serious look on his face and he was competing. When he got out of that, I knew that he was ready.”
Game 2
Jake Wolcott pitched a complete game and Keenan Schartz drove in four runs as Manhattan run-ruled Emporia 11-1 in the second contest.
Wolcott tossed all six innings, striking out six while allowing three hits and no walks. All three of the hits were singles in the third inning, wherein the Spartans scored their only run against him.
“He was great,” Hess said. “He was so excited to get the ball. We need him on the mound. He absolutely pitched like an ace today. We are so pleased with him and proud of his effort that he’s definitely earned more mound time.”
Schartz went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored twice in addition to his four RBIs. Ian Luce had two hits and drove in three runs, while PJ Hughes went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
After both teams went scoreless in the first inning, the Indians put up five runs in the bottom of the second and four more in the fourth. They notched single runs in the fifth and sixth to reach the requisite 10-run advantage to end the game after six.
Hess said defense continues to be an area where his team needs to improve, but he also saw some positives.
“Errors are going to be a part of the game; you don’t want to see it,” he said. “But it seemed like we also made a ton of great plays. I thought Owen Goode did a nice job behind the plate working with Jake. We’re going to continue to get better.”
Manhattan is the only undefeated team remaining in 6A and sits atop the 6A West region standings, where no other team has fewer than five losses.
The Indians will have the week off before playing in a tournament at Hays next weekend.
“Our confidence is high,” Hess said. “We feel like we can score runs. Our guys get along. You can tell in the dugout that they get along with each other and they pick each other up. And yet, they’ll kick each other in the rear if they need to, also. The chemistry right now is real good within our club. If we keep that up and keep working hard, then the sky’s the limit.”