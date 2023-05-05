Kyler Horsman threw a complete game, and Jaxon Vikander and Colin Burmeier each had two-RBI games as Manhattan High baseball beat Hays 9-1 Friday to open the Diamond Classic in Hays.
The Indians (12-1) scored two runs in each of the first three innings and three in the sixth. They collected a total of eight hits and nine walks while taking advantage of three Hays errors.
Horsman allowed three hits and three walks. He struck out five of the 27 batters he faced.
Ian Luce tripled in the top of the first to drive in Keenan Schartz, and then he came home on a fielding error. Schartz’s double in the second scored Burmeier after PJ Hughes scored on a bad pickoff attempt. Burmeier singled in the third to drive in Luce and Isaac Bluemel to make it 6-0.
In the sixth, Luce scored on a wild pitch, and then Vikander singled to score Bluemel and Tate Hoover.
Hays scored its only run on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the fifth.
Game 2
Manhattan dropped its first game of the season with a 3-0 loss to Life Prep Academy in the second game of the Diamond Classic.
The Indians managed just two hits against the fire, with Hughes, Tyler Gagnon and Braxton Frey each tallying singles. They reached base via walks twice and struck out five times.
Jake Wolcott took the loss on the mound, allowing three runs on seven hits. He struck out six.
Manhattan will conclude the Diamond Classic Saturday with games against Brush (Colorado) and Thomas More Prep-Marian.