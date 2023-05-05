04032023-mer-spt-mhsbb-2
Manhattan High’s Kyler Horsman delivers a pitch during the first game of a doubleheader against Topeka High on March 31 at Norvell Field in Manhattan.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kyler Horsman threw a complete game, and Jaxon Vikander and Colin Burmeier each had two-RBI games as Manhattan High baseball beat Hays 9-1 Friday to open the Diamond Classic in Hays.

The Indians (12-1) scored two runs in each of the first three innings and three in the sixth. They collected a total of eight hits and nine walks while taking advantage of three Hays errors.