Manhattan baseball split Monday’s series with Topeka High on the road.
In Game 2, Topeka beat Manhattan 11-5 behind a six-run fourth inning. Leading 5-4, Topeka blew open the game against Manhattan pitchers Marccus Wallace and Tyler Gagnon.
Topeka’s Dillon Mitchell earned the win for the Trojans. Mitchell allowed four runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched. Gagnon took the loss for Manhattan after allowing seven runs (five earned) on five hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Manhattan’s Braden Dinkel and P.J. Hughes led the offense with two hits and two RBIs apiece.
Game 1
Manhattan won Game 1 19-3 in four innings. The Indians scored at last two runs in every inning and scored 13 in the third and fourth innings combined.
Dayne Aschenbrenner and Cade Perkins accounted for 12 RBIs between them.
Aschenbrenner finished 2-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored. Perkins finished 3-for-4 with seven RBIs and one run scored.
Topeka helped the Indians’ cause by committing four errors and walking nine batters.
Perkins, who earned his first win, allowed two runs on one hit while striking out five batters in 2 2/3 innings.
RESULTS
Game 1: MHS 19, Great Bend 3
Manhattan 2 4 6 7 — 19
Topeka 0 0 2 1 — 3
WP — Perkins LP — Colombo
HR: Manhattan 1 (Aschenbrenner)
3B: MHS 1 (Perkins)
2B: Manhattan 6 (Perkins 2, Aschenbrenner, Dinkel, Luce, Pere) Topeka 2 (Feldhausen, Colombo)
Game 2: Topeka 11, MHS 5
Manhattan 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 5
Topeka 4 0 1 6 0 0 X — 11
WP — Mitchell LP — Gagnon
3B: Topeka 2 (Sigg, Keeling))
2B: Manhattan 2 (Hughes, Ian Luce);