Manhattan High head baseball coach Don Hess stands on the field between innings of a regional semifinal game against Wichita North on May 16 at Tointon Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High baseball and softball will open Thursday at their respective 6A state tournaments in Lawrence.

The Indians baseball team earned the No. 1 seed in the eight-team bracket with an 18-1 record, and will take on No. 8 Blue Valley North (11-11) at 11 a.m. at Hoglund Stadium on the University of Kansas campus.

