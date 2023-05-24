Manhattan High baseball and softball will open Thursday at their respective 6A state tournaments in Lawrence.
The Indians baseball team earned the No. 1 seed in the eight-team bracket with an 18-1 record, and will take on No. 8 Blue Valley North (11-11) at 11 a.m. at Hoglund Stadium on the University of Kansas campus.
A win in that quarterfinal matchup would move Manhattan into the semifinals at 11 a.m. on Friday against the winner of No. 4 Topeka High (16-6) and No. 5 Derby (14-8).
The Indians beat the Trojans 20-5 and 17-4 in a doubleheader on March 31.
The baseball state championship game is set for 5:45 p.m. Friday evening.
On the softball side, No. 6 Manhattan (17-5) will play No. 3 Derby (21-1) at 5 p.m. Thursday at Kansas’ Arrocha Ballpark.
The state appearance is the first for Manhattan High since 2003.
If they Indians win that game, they would play in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday against the winner of No. 2 Olathe West (21-1) and No. 7 Olathe North (17-5).
Manhattan fell to Olathe West 8-3 on May 10.
The softball state championship game is slated for 5 p.m. Friday.
Wamego, Rock Creek softball to meet in 1st round
No. 1 Wamego and No. 8 Rock Creek softball will open the 4A state tournament with a matchup against one another at 5 p.m. Thursday on Field A at Salina Central.
The Red Raiders (17-1) swept the Mustangs (11-11) 16-0 and 15-7 in a doubleheader on March 31.
The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 4 Eudora (15-5) and No. 5 Andale/Garden Plain (15-7) at 11 a.m. Friday.
The 4A softball state championship game is at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Rock Creek baseball earns No. 2 seed
Second-seeded Rock Creek will play No. 7 Paola in the first round of the 4A baseball tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina.
The Mustangs (21-1) are in the midst of a nine-game winning streak while the Panthers have won their last two.
The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 4 Fort Scott (16-6) and No. 5 Abilene (15-7) at 1:15 p.m. Friday.
The 4A baseball state championship game is scheduled for a 5:45 p.m. first pitch on Friday.